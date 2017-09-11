The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
11 September 2017 Last Updated at 1:09 pm National

Hindu Outfit Leader In Kerala Booked For Asking ‘Secular’ Writers To Perform Mrityunjaya Homa To Stay Alive

Outlook Web Bureau
Hindu Outfit Leader In Kerala Booked For Asking ‘Secular’ Writers To Perform Mrityunjaya Homa To Stay Alive
Video grab: Courtesy- Youtube
Hindu Outfit Leader In Kerala Booked For Asking ‘Secular’ Writers To Perform Mrityunjaya Homa To Stay Alive
outlookindia.com
2017-09-11T13:26:57+0530

The Kerala police today booked Hindu Aikyavedi leader, KP Shashikala, for asking ‘secular’ writers to perform ‘Mrityunjaya Homa’ if they wanted to stay alive after Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder in Bengaluru.

Mathrubhumi reported that the police in Kochi have booked a case against her under IPC section 153 for provoking riot. Congress leader V.D Satheeshan and CPI(M)’s youth wing, DYFI, had filed complaints against her after her speech on Sunday created a storm in the state.

Advertisement opens in new window

Meanwhile, the police in Kozhikode have booked Shashikala for an alleged hate-speech she made in 2006.

In a public speech on Sunday, Shashikala said, “Such a murder was necessary for the Congress in Karnataka, which is in a weak position. So, I want to tell the secular writers that if they want a long life, they should go and conduct mrityunjaya homam as none can predict what will happen. Otherwise, you would also become victims like Gauri,’’ as translated from Malayalam by The Indian Express.

A recent book by Dhirendra K. Jha, ‘Shadow Armies: Fringe Organizations and Foot Soldiers of Hindutva’, which profiles Shashikala along with other firebrand Hindutva leaders in the country, describes her as the most sought after person for any meeting organized by Hindutva outfits in Kerala.

"Sasikala's speeches are clearly aimed at polarizing society on communal lines. She, however, insists that she uses her oratory for the 'awakening' of Hindus," the book says, however, adding that, "The majority of Malayalis see her as a figure of ridicule, dubbing her 'Vishkala' because of the 'vish' or venom she spews in her speeches."

Advertisement opens in new window

 

 

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Kerala Hindutva Abuse - Allegations- Hate Speech - Invective - Swearing - Threats etc National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Ryan International School Murder Case: SC To Hear Boy's Father's Plea For CBI Probe
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters