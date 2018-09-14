﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Heart Transported From Bengaluru To Delhi Hospital Through Green Corridors

Heart Transported From Bengaluru To Delhi Hospital Through Green Corridors

A team of doctors performed the heart transplant on a 63-year-old man from Bihar, who had been suffering from heart failure.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 September 2018
Heart Transported From Bengaluru To Delhi Hospital Through Green Corridors
Representational Image
Heart Transported From Bengaluru To Delhi Hospital Through Green Corridors
outlookindia.com
2018-09-14T20:25:30+0530

A heart harvested from a 15-year-old Bengaluru boy was transported aerially to a hospital in Delhi through green corridors on Friday.

A team of doctors, led by Dr Z S Meharwal, director, Cardio Vascular Surgery at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in Delhi (FEHI) performed the heart transplant on a 63-year-old man from Bihar, who had been suffering from heart failure.

"A heart transplant is a critical surgery where timing is a key factor. We have a window period of 5 hours in which we had to retrieve the heart from Bengaluru, transport it to FEHI Delhi and performed the heart transplant surgery.

"Our retrieval team coordinated very closely with transplant team at FEHI. We are grateful for the immense support received from traffic police of Bengaluru, Delhi, the Airport Authority of India and airlines to minimise the transport time," Meharwal said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : West Bengal Govt To Demolish Majerhat Bridge, Construct New Structure In One Year
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters