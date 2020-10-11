Gionee Smart Watch GSW 5 Is The Best Health Companion

The Gionee smartwatch is the perfect watch for the youth. The Product has been essentially engineered with a body temperature sensor as a lot of people want to keep a tab on their body temp especially in the current pandemic situation. It also has an oximeter and heart rate monitoring system that keeps a close watch on your daily routine. This smartwatch also gives you the ability to track your workouts, sleep quality, and other activities. It also supports notifications for texts, calls, and more.

If you are looking for a ‘ Smart’ Smart Watch then your search is over, Gionee has released a this smartwatch Gionee Watch 5 with all the necessary features at a very affordable price. This smartwatch comes with features like BP reading, Oxygen check, Heart rate sensor, calls notification, calorie meter and a lot of other features.

The watch comes with a square dial , which really is too good in looks and shape and its changeable silicon strap is just amazing. The watch looks a bit like the Apple Watch from the first glance but it is a decent thing to buy in that price . The Watch straps do not come with a traditional buckle style lock. The watch is IP68 dust and water-resistant so no need to worry about taking it for while taking a bath, swimming or during the rain.

The Gionee GSW5 smartwatch comes with a 1.3 inches TFT display with a decent pixel density and resolution. The brightness of the display is good enough to watch the content indoors but it gets washed off under direct sunlight. The only problem with the display is the timing of the light. It goes black as soon as you are done seeing the time, without giving you ample of time to explore other options. The glass looks quite strong so you can use it for a rough and tough use.

The Gionee Buddy smartwatch straps comes in three colors; Black, Blue, and Pink. The smartwatch case is built from a good quality polycarbonate material hence the whole smartwatch is lightweight.

The Gionee GSW5 comes with a camera and music control for your smartphone as well. The watch has captured 7 sports activities where it can read and monitor your activity.

The smartwatch comes with a 160 mAh battery which is quite okay for a smartwatch. You get a full 15 days of standby time with 5 days of use time while connected to the smartwatch.

