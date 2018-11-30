G20 Summit: PM Modi Discuss India's Role In Addressing Climate Change With UN Secretary General

Related Stories Khashoggi Murder: Saudi Crown Prince May Face Trial At G20 Summit In Argentina

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 summit here on Thursday and the two discussed India's role in addressing climate change globally.

PMO sources said the meeting signifies the importance that both leaders attach to the issue of climate change. This outreach comes just a week before the COP24 meet in Katowice, Poland.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meeting with Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on the sidelines of the #G20Summit. pic.twitter.com/hEn7NFuEUz — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018

"UN Secretary General @antonioguterres met PM @narendramodi in #BuenosAires on the sidelines of the #G20Summit. Discussed India's uniting role in addressing climate change globally, with specific reference to the forthcoming COP24 meeting in Katowice, Poland," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The UN Secretary General has reached out to the PM for a second time in two months, the PMO sources said.

"It reflects the respect in which the prime minister and his initiatives are held globally to take the lead on issues of global importance," the sources said.

Earlier, the prime minister met with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the G20 summit. They discussed ways to further boost economic, cultural and energy ties.

The two sides also held discussions on enhancing investment in technology, renewable energy and food security.

"Had a fruitful interaction with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. We discussed multiple aspects of India-Saudi Arabia relations and ways to further boost economic, cultural and energy ties," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

"Deepening strategic ties. PM @narendramodi met with Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on sidelines of #G20Argentina. Discussed enhancing Saudi investment in technology, infrastructure, petroleum, renewable energy, food security, fintech & defence sectors," the MEA spokesperson tweeted.

On the sidelines of the two-day 13th G-20 summit, Modi, Trump and Japanese Premier Shinzo Abe will hold a trilateral meeting amidst China flexing its muscles in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

The trilateral, which would be an expansion of the bilateral meeting between Trump and Abe, is part of the series of meetings the US president would have on the sidelines of the G-20 summit on November 30 and December 1.

(PTI)