﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Fuel Price Hike: Petrol At Rs 83.40 Per Litre In Delhi, Rs 90.75 In Mumbai

Fuel Price Hike: Petrol At Rs 83.40 Per Litre In Delhi, Rs 90.75 In Mumbai

As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 September 2018
Fuel Price Hike: Petrol At Rs 83.40 Per Litre In Delhi, Rs 90.75 In Mumbai
File Photo
Fuel Price Hike: Petrol At Rs 83.40 Per Litre In Delhi, Rs 90.75 In Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2018-09-29T10:26:03+0530
Related Stories

Petrol and diesel prices continued the upward trend across India as the fuel prices entered new record height on Saturday.

While petrol has touched Rs 83.40 (increase by Rs 0.22) per litre, diesel too is being sold at a historic high of Rs 74.63 (increase by Rs 0.21) per litre in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, a litre of petrol is up by Rs 0.22 to be retailed at Rs 90.75 in Mumbai, while diesel is being capped at Rs 79.23 (increase by Rs 0.22) per litre.

On Friday, the petrol was being retailed at Rs 90.57 per litre, while diesel was being sold at Rs 79.01 per litre in Mumbai. A litre of petrol and diesel was sold at Rs.83.22 and Rs.74.42, respectively in the national capital yesterday.

Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. While the Opposition has blamed the union government for not doing enough to keep a check on prices, the latter has maintained that global crude oil prices and other international factors are causing a hike in prices of petroleum products.

As per India's pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.

(ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Indian Oil Corporation Fuel price hike National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Nana Patekar Sends Legal Notice To Tanushree Dutta, Demands Apology For Her Statements
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters