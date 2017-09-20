From Live Reporting '2012 Apocalypse' To Refusing Beef In 1857, Twitterati Claim #ArnabDidIt

After senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai called out his former colleague and Republic TV’s co-founder and Managing Director Arnab Goswami over his claim that his car had been attacked in Ahmedabad during the 2002 riots, on Wednesday #ArnabDidIt was the top trending hashtag on Twitter.

Sardesai had said that Goswami's claim is straight out of his book written in the aftermath of the 2014 general elections.

Advertisement opens in new window

“Fekugiri has its limits, but seeing this, I feel sorry for my profession,” Sardesai had tweeted.

The video in which Goswami could be seen addressing a crowd in Assam, has been removed from YouTube. However, on Twitter, Arnab has got a huge "support".

See for yourself