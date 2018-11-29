In Mumbai, Shah Rukh Escapes Unhurt" /> In Mumbai, Shah Rukh Escapes Unhurt" />
﻿
Fire Breaks Out On Set Of "Zero" In Mumbai, Shah Rukh Escapes Unhurt

The actor was present on the set when fire broke out in the evening but was unhurt and left the set later, police said.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 November 2018
File Photo
2018-11-29T20:59:12+0530

Fire broke out on the set of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film "Zero" in Mumbai's Film City Thursday, police said.

The actor was present on the set when fire broke out in the evening but was unhurt and left the set later, police said.

There are no reports of any casualty, Vinay Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said. It is not yet clear what caused the fire, he added.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, lights, shooting materials, ropes and curtains, he said.

Smoke was seen billowing out of the studio, he said. Four engines were rushed to the spot.

Zero is slated for release on December 21. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan plays a vertically challenged man who falls in love with a NASA scientist.

(PTI)

