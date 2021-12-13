Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Hi Life Exhibition Unveils Bridal, Ethnic Wears At The Launch Show

HiLife exhibition had an exclusive avenue of bridal ensemble designers, jewellers, fashion labels, wedding essential providers, a separate avenue for fashion and lifestyle designers.

2021-12-13T22:59:18+05:30
Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 10:59 pm

With the new year, Christmas and the wedding season around the corner, India’s biggest and most popular fashion showcase, Hilife Exhibition was inaugurated at The Lalit Ashok in Bangalore on Friday.

The three-day exhibition, which ran from 10 December – 12 December, was one of the leading and one of its kind of fashion and lifestyle exhibitions.

Known for showcasing top fashion labels and top designers from across India, who presented exclusive artistic collections, Hi Life has an enchanting collection of wedding wear, fashion wear, designer wear, accessories, jewellery and more. 

From bridal wear, wedding gowns, jewellery, shoes, bags to home accessories, Hilife Exhibition is the one-stop to make this festive season more memorable. Renowned exhibitors and designers from across India were carefully chosen to showcase some of the most intricate designer collections.

Commenting on the show, Aby P Dominic MD and CEO Hilife Exhibitions, said “Hi Life Exhibition is the one of the most-loved and biggest of fashion and lifestyle exhibition segment in India. We had an exclusive showcase of the wedding, bridal essentials and home décor from renowned designers from across India.”

“We are glad to showcase our exhibition in this beautiful fashion loving city Bangalore till December 12th starting from today that is December 10th. We are strictly following all Covid safety protocols at the expo,” he added.

HiLife exhibition had an exclusive avenue of bridal ensemble designers, jewellers, fashion labels, wedding essential providers, a separate avenue for fashion and lifestyle designers.

 

