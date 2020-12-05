December 05, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Ex Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh's Aides Test Covid-19 Positive, Family Shifts Out Of Shimla

Ex Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh's Aides Test Covid-19 Positive, Family Shifts Out Of Shimla

On December 4, Himachal Pradesh saw the highest single day load of 805 fresh Covid-19 cases and 15 deaths.

Ashwani Sharma 05 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ex Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh's Aides Test Covid-19 Positive, Family Shifts Out Of Shimla
Virbhadra Singh
PTI File Photo
Ex Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh's Aides Test Covid-19 Positive, Family Shifts Out Of Shimla
outlookindia.com
2020-12-05T12:00:16+05:30
Also read

Coronavirus cases have been going up in Himachal Pradesh, putting the health machinery of the hill state in winter's spell under strain. Now, the personal security officer (PSO) of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, 86, as also two other members of his staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

Singh's former principal advisor T G Negi and member of his escort team has also tested positive, reports said. Medical teams were rushed to Singh's residence Holly Lodge in Shimla's Jakhu Hills to collect samples of Singh, his wife and former MP, Pratibha Singh and son Vikramaditya Singh, who is a sitting MLA from Shimla. Health secretary Amitabh Awasthi told Outlook Singh and his entire family has tested negative.

But as a precaution the Virbhadra family has shifted to Solan to avoid contact with visitors at Holly Lodge. Singh had been taking all precautions of social distancing and avoiding travels for some months. He had asked Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to drop holding the state assembly session at Dharamshala due to the pandemic.

On December 4, Himachal Pradesh saw the highest single day load of 805 fresh cases and 15 deaths, eight in Shimla district alone. Shimla has already been declared as the country’s biggest corona hotspot with an 183 percent rise in the cases in November. The number of cases in the state has gone up to 43, 500. Around 370 doctors, nurses, paramedics, lab assistants and other staff of Indira Gandhi Medical College and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya hospital in Shimla, plus 1,468 police personnel, have tested positive so far.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

India's Covid-19 Active Cases Comprise Only 4.26 Percent Of Total Caseload: Health Ministry

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Ashwani Sharma Virbhadra Singh Himachal Pradesh COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos