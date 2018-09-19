Every Urban Area in UP To Have A Road Named After Former PM Vajpayee: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced to develop an attractive road in every urban local body of the state which will be named as the “Atal gaurav Path” after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The local bodies are asked to make arrangements for cleaning the drains and keeping them covered. The roads will be beautified with all the necessary and modern facilities provided.

According to the Directorate of Local Bodies, there are 16 municipal corporations, 198 nagar palika parishads and 438 nagar panchayats in the state.

Reviewing various schemes such as "Namami Gange", "Amrut Yojana" and "Smart City Mission", Adityanath said people from various parts of the world will be visiting the Kumbh-2019, which will be held in Allahabad from January 15 to March 4 next year.

He said cleanliness in the Sangam area should generate a feeling of devotion among the visitors and devotees and added that the preparations should be done keeping this in mind.

Adityanath also said it should be ensured that from December 15, no sewage canal, industrial or soild waste falls into the Ganga or any of its tributaries.

From January 2019, the holy river should be clean and its flow should be uninterrupted from Bijnor to Ballia, he added.

The chief minister directed the Urban Development and Irrigation departments to hold a meeting in advance to ensure that there was adequate water in the Ganga during the Kumbh.

