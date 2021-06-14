‘You Are My Guardian Angel…’: Rhea Chakraborty Pens Heartfelt Note For Sushant Singh Rajput

On Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, Rhea Chakraborty penned a heartfelt note for her ex-boyfriend and said that the void he’s left behind in her heart cannot be filled.

Taking to Instagram, Rhea wrote, “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

Stating that she still hasn’t come to terms with Sushant’s untimely demise, Rhea in her post said, she tremendously misses her “best friend”.

“I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me…A barrage of emotions cross my body every time I think of you not being here .

My heart aches to write this, my heart aches to feel anymore…,” the actress wrote promising she would give him ‘Malpua everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world” if he returned.

Soon after Sushant’s death, Rhea, known for films like "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi", spent 28 days in jail in a drugs case related to Sushant’s death.

Rhea, who was subjected to an intense media trial, is currently out on bail.

