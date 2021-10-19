Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 19, 2021
Yohani's Song 'Manike Mage Hithe' To Have Its Hindi Version In Indra Kumar's 'Thank God'

Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani’s viral song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ is going to be made in Hindi for filmmaker Indra Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Thank God’.

Yohani With Indra Kumar | Instagram

2021-10-19T10:58:36+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 19 Oct 2021, Updated: 19 Oct 2021 10:58 am

Sri Lankan singing sensation Yohani, who has taken the internet by storm with her viral track ‘Manike Mage Hithe’, is all set for her track's Hindi version to make its exciting Bollywood debut in filmmaker Indra Kumar's next film 'Thank God'. A special Hindi version of the song will be part of the film which will see a theatrical release next year. The exciting Hindi version will be a part of the unique slice of life comedy film starring actor Ajay Devgn, actor Sidharth Malhotra and actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Unlike any of Kumar's previous films, ‘Thank God’ will be a newer avatar with laughter and a beautiful message at the end. It promises to connect with families and be relatable in today's world. And now, as an extra special treat for Indian movie fans, the film will see the exciting debut of Yohani's hit track in a desi version! The song will be composed by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics are being penned by Rashmi Virag.

On the same, Kumar said, "Yohani's song has become a super sensation and I am extremely thankful to Bhushanji for giving me this blockbuster track to be part of Thank God! We are all very excited for this version and will begin shooting soon for the track. 'Thank God' is a unique slice of life comedy, and me and my whole team are looking forward to presenting it to audiences next year!"

Producer Bhushan Kumar is also excited about the same. He said, "We are extremely thrilled to be collaborating with such a talented musician like Yohani and presenting her hit track Manike Mage Hithe in the first Desi version for Indian fans. We have always been at the forefront of musical trends and this is going to be an exciting track for all Indian fans! 'Thank God' is a special family entertainer for all audiences to come together and watch, and we are eagerly looking forward to its theatrical release soon."

On this collaboration, Yohani said, "I have received tremendous love and support from India and am extremely grateful to Bhushan Kumar, Indra Kumar and the entire team of Thank God for presenting the Hindi version of my track in the film! I am looking forward to visiting India soon!"

