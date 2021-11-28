Yami Gautam Opens Up On How She Fell In Love With Husband Aditya Dhar

Actress Yami Gautam is celebrating her 33rd Birthday today, on the occasion, the actor shared an anecdote on how she fell in love with her husband Aditya Dhar.

The couple who collaborated for an award-winning film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike,' fell in love on the sets of the movie and later tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on June 4 this year.

Spilling the beans on how she fell for Aditya Dhar, Gautam told indianexpress.com that it was his values and the way he manages his work and family that attracted her towards him.

She further stated, “He values his family, which is extremely important to me. As a professional also, he’s someone who doesn’t believe in taking up any project or is always after money. He really wants Indian cinema to stand out on international pedestrian.”

She added, “I asked him just before the release if he was nervous. He said he wasn’t for himself but he did feel a responsibility towards two things. First was the Indian Army, because they trusted him, so he hoped he could make them proud. Second, was towards producer Ronnie (Screwvala) because he invested in a first-time filmmaker. Aditya wanted to return every penny that was spent on this. I thought that was amazing and something to learn from. That comes from the kind of person you are.”

On the work front, Gautam recently started shooting for the comedy film 'Dasvi' produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata's thriller 'A Thursday' playing the character of a school teacher who takes 16 children as hostages.