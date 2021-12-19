Wrap Up 2021: ‘Aarya 2’ To ‘Mumbai Diaries’ To ‘Maharani’ – Best Hindi OTT Shows

OTT had a fantastic year in 2021. The streaming services had a massive increase in viewership. Many new and exciting web series made their way to the digital platforms this year. While some of the best ones were a sequel or prequel to an existing hit show, there were many new ones as well, which made a fantastic debut.

Here’s a list of some of the best Hindi web series of 2021:

‘Aarya 2’

In the second season of ‘Aarya’, actress Sushmita Sen reprises her role as the fearless lady we all know and love. The crime thriller follows ‘Aarya’ as she takes over her family's drug business when her husband, played by actor Chandrachur Singh, is assassinated. She goes to great lengths to manage the company and safeguard her children. The show is a striking reminder of how far would you go to protect your family.

‘Mumbai Diaries 26/11’

A new show, starring Konkona Sensharma, Mohit Raina and many others, tells a life-like narrative of physicians, nurses, paramedics, and hospital personnel that fought diligently to rescue lives during the 2008 Mumbai terror assault. We all have heard and known the story of the Mumbai attacks of 26/11, but not much had been told about the same from the perspective of the doctors and the medical professionals. This entire show was shown from their perspective, and how they were dealing with the entire scenario and trying to save every soul irrespective of whether they were a victim or they were the criminals themselves.

‘The Married Woman’

A twist of destiny brings two ladies from very different walks of life together in the 1990s, and love grows. While Astha is a responsible housewife, she finds passion and respite from societal expectations when she is with Peeplika, a free-spirited artist. Astha is swayed by this emotional connection because she lacks it in her married life, but acute homophobia and muddled minds block her way. The show went on to become a massive success because of its concept, and liberal thought process.

‘Bombay Begums’

Actress Pooja Bhatt's web series followed the lives of five ambitious women from various sectors as they explored their aspirations, desires, and disappointments in modern-day Mumbai. The series was an instant success, and audiences were enthralled. It shows how much the women of today can achieve if they decide to put their hearts and minds into anything.

‘Maharani’

Actress Huma Qureshi’s show is a political drama that depicts the journey and difficulties of a housewife, Rani Bharti, who is forced to take on the role of Bihar's Chief Minister. Actor Sohum Shah, actor Amit Sial, actress Kani Kusruti, and actor Inaam Ul Haq also appear in the series in prominent roles. It's pretty entertaining, with a whodunit angle deliberately inserted in the thick of all the politics. The show gives you an insight into what goes on behind closed doors of Indian politics.

‘Aspirants’

The web series recounts the relationship and tribulations of three UPSC hopefuls, Abhilash, Guri, and SK. They drift apart as life progresses, yet they strive to rekindle their lost friendship. Many people were moved by ‘Aspirants’. It showed how UPSC examinations, which are considered to be the toughest exams in the country, take so much hard work, dedication, determination and toil to get through. It also is a stark reminder of how much you put at stake in order to ensure that you excel in that exam, even if it meant brushing some of your friendships and relationships away.

‘The Empire’

Actor Kunal Kapoor portrays Babur, a young kid who grows up to build a monarchy in Samarkand. The series is based on writer Alex Rutherford's best-selling novel ‘Empire Of The Moghul’. In addition to Kunal Kapoor, the show also stars actress Shabana Azmi, actress Drashti Dhami, and actor Dino Morea in the lead roles.

‘Jeet Ki Zid’

This is based on the true story of a Special Forces Officer, Major Deep Singh who was left paralysed waist below during the Kargil War, but his relentless attitude helped him bounce back in life. The narrative revolves around actor Amit Sadh’s character Deep Singh’s journey during different timelines— (1987) when he loses his elder brother Rajat to a terrorist attack, (1996) when he joins the Special Forces Training Centre and (1999) when he is posted in Jammu & Kashmir. The show brings out your patriotic feeling to the core.

‘The Family Man 2’

Srikant Tiwari, a superb spy and a family guy, was presented to us in 2019 in ‘The Family Man’, performed brilliantly onscreen by actor Manoj Bajpayee. In the new season, he is ably joined in by actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu making her Bollywood debut, as she played Raji, a rebel who channelled her grief into a persistent quest for revenge and justice. The sequel was a smash hit.

‘Sunflower’

A black comedy directed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl starrer actor-comedian Sunil Grover in the lead role as Sonu. The cast includes actors like Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha and Ashish Vidyarthi. The story revolves around a murder mystery based in a middle-class housing society in Mumbai called ‘Sunflower’. Sunil Grover’s portrayal of this quirky and eccentric guy is too fun to watch. Despite it being a murder mystery, Grover’s insane comic timing and presence of mind make this one of his best performances throughout his career.