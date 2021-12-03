Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
World Disability Day: Kajal Pisal Urges People To Love, Respect Everyone equally

Television actress Kajal Pisal feels strongly about welfare of people with disabilities and on World Disability, urges fans to treat everyone with love and respect.

Actress Kajal Pisal is currently seen in the show 'Sirf Tum'.

2021-12-03T23:36:46+05:30
Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 11:36 pm

Actress Kajal Pisal, who is currently seen in television show 'Sirf Tum'. urges people to love and show respect towards people with disabilities. She strongly believes that people with disabilities might take more time to open up to others and it is important to respect their space.

December 3 is observed as World Disability Day,  which has been promoted by the United Nations since 1992. This day aims at encouraging a better understanding about people affected by some disability, learning about their true abilities and being aware of their rights, dignity and welfare.
 
Sharing her thoughts, Pisal tells us, "People with disabilities need their own space and may not like others touching their mobility aids without permission, as you may not know how to handle their equipment. If you want to move their wheelchair, ask for permission. Always knock on the doors before you enter the room, like you do with others. Do not discuss their disability with others or make their fun by laughing at their personalities. It is always important to make them feel loved and respected."

The actress feels it's our duty to make them feel confident and comfortable. 

"Few disabled people may suffer from lack of self-esteem and confidence. Remember, many of them don’t like sympathy or being stared at. I always suggest people to make eye contact with them while talking like any other person and not try to strike a conversation around their disabilities. If you are conversing with a person in a wheelchair sit down and talk face-to-face, instead of talking down to them," she says. 

"Don’t assume that people with disabilities would always require some assistance in leading their lives and the first step is to treat them as equals. Understand that they know more about their needs and how to handle their day-to-day lives. In case, if you want to extend any support, ask first. Understand their needs and learn about specific details on how you can assist."

Pisal is known for featuring in shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and 'Naagin 5', among others.

Yashika Mathur Mumbai Art & Entertainment
