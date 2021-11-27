Advertisement
Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

This 'Baahubali' star to host 'Bigg Boss Tamil' In Absence Of Kamal Haasan

Since the inaugural season, Kamal Haasan has hosted the 100-day game show on a regular basis. Recently the actor tested positive for Covid 19, compelling the showrunners to find a temporary substitute.

This 'Baahubali' star to host 'Bigg Boss Tamil' In Absence Of Kamal Haasan
Kamal Haasan | Instagram

Trending

This 'Baahubali' star to host 'Bigg Boss Tamil' In Absence Of Kamal Haasan
outlookindia.com
2021-11-27T15:46:05+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 3:46 pm

'Bigg Boss' is now the most popular Tamil reality show, with the fifth season having surpassed 50 successful days. Since the inaugural season, veteran actor Kamal Haasan has hosted the 100-day game show on a regular basis. Haasan has been infected with Covid 19 at this point in the season.

As a result, the showrunners have been compelled to find a temporary substitute. Earlier, internet rumours circulated that Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan had a better chance of succeeding him and that pan-Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi was in talks to host the show. Makkal Selvan, who already hosts 'Master Chef' on another TV station, was rumoured to be interested in the post.

However, the newest buzz is that legendary Tamil actress, who starred in Rajamouli's Baahubali Ramya Krishnan has been cast as the presenter of 'Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5's forthcoming weekend episodes. She was most notable for hosting the weekend episodes of 'Bigg Boss Telugu season 3' when the regular presenter, Nagarjuna, was away on vacation. However, there has been no official confirmation, and the truth may be revealed in tomorrow's broadcast.

The Universal Hero Haasan, on the other hand, is recovering at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai. In addition, the event has two new wild card entrants: Sanjiv Venkat and choreographer Amir. Abishek Raja, who was previously evicted from the house, is again back in 'Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5'.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kamal Haasan Ramya Krishnan Shruti Haasan Chennai Bigg Boss Film Industry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Disha Patani Attends 'Antim' Screening; Netizens Suspect She Underwent A Nose Job

Disha Patani Attends 'Antim' Screening; Netizens Suspect She Underwent A Nose Job

As 'Milli' Wraps Up, Janhvi Kapoor Shares Her Experience Of Working With Father Boney Kapoor

Following Sonu Sood's Assistance, Dhanush And Vishnu Manchu Aid Choreographer Sivasankar

Swara Bhasker Set To Adopt A Child

Bichu Thirumala, The Malayalam Lyricist, Passes Away

Abhishek Banerjee: I Had No Idea Gender-Testing In Sports Was Such A Big Thing

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Set To Get Married On December 9, 2021

‘Antim’ Actress Mahima Makwana: I Was Intimidated Meeting Salman Khan For The First Time On ‘Bigg Boss’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

Protests Through The Artists’ Eyes- A Series Of Artwork From Our Latest Issue

A Year In Protest

A Year In Protest

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand Openers Dominate India On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

For Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Biopic, Here's How Mumbai's Taj Palace Was Recreated in Hyderabad

For Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Biopic, Here's How Mumbai's Taj Palace Was Recreated in Hyderabad

'Antim' Actor Aayush Sharma: I Used To Keep Apologising To Salman Khan After Our Fight Sequences

'Antim' Actor Aayush Sharma: I Used To Keep Apologising To Salman Khan After Our Fight Sequences

Nitu Chandra: I Carry My India, Wherever I Go And That Is Why I Chose To Wear Saree

Nitu Chandra: I Carry My India, Wherever I Go And That Is Why I Chose To Wear Saree

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Believe In The Concept Of Living Life One Day At A Time

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: I Believe In The Concept Of Living Life One Day At A Time

Read More from Outlook

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

Past And Present Of Mumbai Bandhs: Why Mumbaikars Are No More Scared Of It

Haima Deshpande / History is witness to the reality that the fear of the Shiv Sena went away after Uddhav Thackeray took over as the chief. Many say that his moderate outlook has defanged the Shiv Sena and turned the roar into a meow.

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Uttar Pradesh: One Week On, Mystery Shrouds Death Of 3 Dalit Girls

Ashutosh Sharma / The post-mortem report said that the three girls died 'when they got crushed after coming in front of a train that was passing through'.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Patel, Ashwin Derail NZ; IND Take 49-run Lead

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Patel, Ashwin Derail NZ; IND Take 49-run Lead

Koushik Paul / It's Day 3 of the first Test at Kanpur's Green Park. Follow live cricket scores of India vs New Zealand as NZ chase IND's first innings total of 345.

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

‘Clock Can Be Reversed In J&K After Farm Laws Repeal’

Naseer Ganai / Former Chief Minister and Member Parliament Dr Farooq Abdullah:'The restoration of early statehood and Article 370 is the only way forward. Otherwise, Kashmiris will continue to bleed and there will be hardly any progress in this part of the world'.

Advertisement