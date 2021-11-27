'Bigg Boss' is now the most popular Tamil reality show, with the fifth season having surpassed 50 successful days. Since the inaugural season, veteran actor Kamal Haasan has hosted the 100-day game show on a regular basis. Haasan has been infected with Covid 19 at this point in the season.

As a result, the showrunners have been compelled to find a temporary substitute. Earlier, internet rumours circulated that Kamal Haasan's daughter Shruti Haasan had a better chance of succeeding him and that pan-Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi was in talks to host the show. Makkal Selvan, who already hosts 'Master Chef' on another TV station, was rumoured to be interested in the post.

However, the newest buzz is that legendary Tamil actress, who starred in Rajamouli's Baahubali Ramya Krishnan has been cast as the presenter of 'Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5's forthcoming weekend episodes. She was most notable for hosting the weekend episodes of 'Bigg Boss Telugu season 3' when the regular presenter, Nagarjuna, was away on vacation. However, there has been no official confirmation, and the truth may be revealed in tomorrow's broadcast.

The Universal Hero Haasan, on the other hand, is recovering at the Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre in Chennai. In addition, the event has two new wild card entrants: Sanjiv Venkat and choreographer Amir. Abishek Raja, who was previously evicted from the house, is again back in 'Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5'.