When Real Life Chandru Inspired Suriya to Play A Lawyer in 'Jai Bhim'

Actor Suriya will soon be seen playing the role of a lawyer in upcoming legal drama 'Jai Bhim'. While the film is inspired from real life events, it was Suriya's meeting with real lawyer Justice Chandru long back, that encouraged him to do this film when the script came to him.

'Jai Bhim' tells the story of a lawyer, who fights for a tribal man, who went missing from police custody.

Suriya tells us, "I got to meet Justice Chandru sir, much before the film through Tha.Se. Gnanavel (film's director) . We were told he’s a disruptor, he's a change maker and we had heard a lot of inspirational stories about him. We also got to know that he never charges any money for human rights cases,”

The actor says that the persona of Justice Chandru encouraged him to tell the story of 'Jai Bhim'.

"Knowing Chandru sir more and reading about his books and him in his younger days, we all thought that his story has to reach every corner of the world. People like Justice Chandru Sir are unsung heroes and we thought we must share his story and ignite young minds, and this case was a remarkable one."

He adds, "Another interesting fact about ‘Jai Bhim’ is that a High Court setting has not been done before, at least in the recent Tamil films. So, all of these things highly motivated me to choose ‘Jai Bhim’ as the project where I want to play a lawyer for the first time”.

‘Jai Bhim’ is written and directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel and features Suriya in the lead along with Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles.

Jai Bhim has been produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Jai Bhim has music by Sean Rolden.

The movie will be released through Amazon Prime Video on November 2.