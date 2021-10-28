When Real Life Chandru Inspired Suriya to Play A Lawyer in 'Jai Bhim'

Tamil star Suriya plays the role of lawyer Chandru in the film, which is inspired by real events that took place in Tamil Nadu.
Preetha Nair / Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave spoke to Outlook about the SC order to set up an expert committee to look into the snooping scandal using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.
Outlook Web Desk / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.
Jayanta Oinam / Follow live cricket scores of Australia vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup, Super 12 match in Dubai. Both teams have won their first matches.
Naseer Ganai / The majority of the land in Kashmir has been allotted to CRPF in various south Kashmir districts, including picturesque Pahalgam tourist resort.