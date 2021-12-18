We Are In A Beautiful Phase: Zareen Khan On Her Relationship With Shivashish Mishra

For Bollywood actress Zareen Khan, 2021 has not been the best year. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Khan said that she lost her “nana and her mother has been “in and out of hospitals”. “There was a time I thought I will lose her,” says Khan. Furthermore, she adds, “This year has been terrible for me. I can’t wait for it to end.”

However, just as everything has a silver lining, Khan's year 2021 did as well. The actress met former 'Bigg Boss 12' contestant Shivashish Mishra, and dating rumours have been circulating for a while.

“We are trying to get to know each other,” states Khan. “We are similar people and like each other’s company. Let’s see where it goes. We got to know each other very recently. I met him at the beginning of the year. (So) Jumping to a conclusion is too early. We like each other and that’s about it.”

Upon being asked if she is dating Mishra, Khan states “Dating or not dating, we are best friends,” Furthermore, she adds “I’m too old school to understand these terms. We are in a beautiful phase. I’m liking and enjoying it.”

Earlier, Khan took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. Check it out.

Ask her if theres a spark of romance between the two and to this, Khan is seen all blushing. “Then you are smart enough to understand it, I wouldn’t comment on it right now.” “My personal life is something I’ve never really spoken about. I find that very awkward.”

Talking about her rumoured boyfrined Mishra, she states “He is a great guy. I like the fact that he has a childlike personality, just like me. There’s no pretend and just honesty between us.”