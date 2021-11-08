Advertisement
Monday, Nov 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘Naachna band kar’, Snaps Salman Khan At Fan Trying To Click Selfie

Actor Salman Khan posed with a fan before entering an event but seemed irked at the admirer's way of taking a selfie.

‘Naachna band kar’, Snaps Salman Khan At Fan Trying To Click Selfie
Actor Salman Khan heading for Antim's promotions. | Instagram/ @salmankhanteam01

Trending

‘Naachna band kar’, Snaps Salman Khan At Fan Trying To Click Selfie
outlookindia.com
2021-11-08T18:04:32+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 08 Nov 2021, Updated: 08 Nov 2021 6:04 pm

Superstar Salman Khan got annoyed as a fan tried to take a selfie with him on Sunday. In a viral video, Khan can be seen posing for the paparazzi with the fan before entering the a promotional event for his upcoming ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. However, the fan wanted to take a selfie with the actor.

Khan told the fan that the paparazzi are taking a picture for him. “Le raha hai an (The cameramen are taking pictures),” he said. The cameramen also assured that they were taking their pictures. However, the man refused to put down his phone. While he kept trying to adjust the angle, Khan said, “Naachna band kar (stop dancing around).” The fan finally stopped.

 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

Meanwhile, the actor is busy hosting 'Bigg Boss 15' and promoting his next theatrical release ‘Antim’ the cop action-thriller directed by Mahesh Manjrekar which also stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as the antagonist. 

Besides this, the supertstar will also be seen in the third installment of his 'Tiger' franchise with co-star Katrina Kaif.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan New Delhi Bollywood Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Manisha Koirala Spreads Cancer Awareness; Says, ‘I Know The Journey Is Tough, But You’re Tougher’

Manisha Koirala Spreads Cancer Awareness; Says, ‘I Know The Journey Is Tough, But You’re Tougher’

Shah Rukh Khan's Manager Pooja Dadlani Summoned By Mumbai Police

Art-e-Fact | Art Basel Miami Fair Returns To Life With A Bang

Shabbir Ahluwalia: ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ Is A Little Larger Than Life, But ‘Darmiyaan’ Is Very Real And Relatable

Success of 'Bala' Strengthened Ayushmann Khurrana's Belief In Taking Up Unconventional Stories

Mira Nair Gets Notice From Shia Personal Law Board Over 'A Suitable Boy'

Kanika Dhillon And Himanshu Sharma Become Proud Parents Of Baby Veer Dhillon Sharma

Lovebirds Ieshaan Sehgaal And Miesha Iyer Evicted From Salman Khan's ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

Pakistan Cruise Into T20 World Cup Semis With Big Win Vs Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Knock Both India And Afghanistan

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

This Is How Post-Pandemic World Fashion Looks Like

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Man City Humble Man United In 186th Manchester Derby

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Already Had The ‘Roka’ Ceremony During Diwali?

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Already Had The ‘Roka’ Ceremony During Diwali?

Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ Mints Rs 100 Crores, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryvanshi’ Makes Rs 50 crores In First Two Days

Rajinikanth’s ‘Annaatthe’ Mints Rs 100 Crores, Akshay Kumar’s Sooryvanshi’ Makes Rs 50 crores In First Two Days

Puneeth Rajkumar's Family Doctor Gets Police Protection

Puneeth Rajkumar's Family Doctor Gets Police Protection

Bhagyashree Explains The Reason Behind Her Decade-Long Hiatus From Acting

Bhagyashree Explains The Reason Behind Her Decade-Long Hiatus From Acting

Read More from Outlook

5 Years Of Demonetisation: Did We Actually Need It To Formalise Indian Economy?

5 Years Of Demonetisation: Did We Actually Need It To Formalise Indian Economy?

Neeraj Thakur / Even after five years of demonetisation that aimed to promote the digital economy, Indians still love to deal in cash

Punjab Deputy CM's Son-In-Law Gets Key Lawyer Post In Channi Govt Amid Appointment Row With Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Deputy CM's Son-In-Law Gets Key Lawyer Post In Channi Govt Amid Appointment Row With Navjot Singh Sidhu

Outlook Web Desk / Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa's son-in-law Tarun Vir Singh Lehal was among the two advocates appointed for the post of the additional AG in Punjab.

Jaded By Excess Of Cricket, IND Were On Inevitable Path To Doom

Jaded By Excess Of Cricket, IND Were On Inevitable Path To Doom

Arijit Ghosh / India's cricket administrators showed more drive to boost BCCI's coffers rather than take care of players' welfare during pandemic times.

West Bengal Set To Get New Finance Minister, Amit Mitra Likely To Bag New Role

West Bengal Set To Get New Finance Minister, Amit Mitra Likely To Bag New Role

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Veteran TMC leader Amit Mitra, who has been handling the state exchequer since 2011, will have to step down as he didn’t contest the election this time.

Advertisement