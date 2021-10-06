Watch: Kishwer Merchant And Suyyash Rai Reveal Their Baby’s Face

Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai shared the first glimpse at their son Nirvair's face on Instagram. They shared a video of him in a cot wearing a shirt that read, "I adore baba and mom." In August, they welcomed him. Have a look:

Numerous friends and colleagues of the two from the television industry sent love to their baby boy. “Oh my God, adorable. God bless him with the best things in life!” actor Shivshakti Sachdev wrote. “Awleeeeee,” actress Anita Hassanandani commented. Actress Yuvika Chaudhary dropped heart emojis and called him the ‘cutest’.

Nirvair was born on August 27 to Kishwer and Suyyash. They shared the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts, along with a photo of them cuddling up with the newborn.

Merchant and Rai revealed they were expecting their first child in March. They disclosed the pregnancy was unexpected in a video posted to her YouTube account.

Talking about when he first found out about it, Rai had said, “It was more like a shock.” He added that Merchant did not come out for several minutes when she went to the bathroom to take the pregnancy test. “The moment I went in, she is sitting on the toilet seat and she is like…*imitates her being slumped over* And I am like, ‘Oh s**t, are you serious?’,” he said. She revealed that there were several minutes of silence.

In 2011, Merchant and Rai met on the set of her programme 'Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani' and fell in love.