Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Watch: Jubin Nautiyal Refuses To Kiss Mouni Roy While Shooting for Their Upcoming Music Video

Singer Jubin Nautiyal refused to kiss actress Mouni Roy during the shoot of their upcoming music video. It was shocking for all. Here’s exactly what happened.

Jubin Nautiyal And Mouni Roy | Instagram

2021-09-23T18:52:15+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 6:52 pm

Singer Jubin Nautiyal refused to kiss actress Mouni Roy during the shoot of their upcoming song’s music video. Yes, that's right! A video of the same is going viral right now on social media. Nautiyal and Roy are teaming up for the single ‘Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai’.

It was during the music video’s shooting that Nautiyal was informed that the next shot was going to be of a passionate kiss between him and Roy. He thought that the crew was just fooling around, but a minute or two later, they informed him that they were actually serious. Without batting an eyelid, he refused to kiss onscreen.

Listening to Nautiyal refuse to kiss, Roy also said that she wouldn’t also want to kiss him. It did look as if she was not okay with Nautiyal's refusal to liplock with her onscreen.

The singer felt that maybe the actress was taking it personally and he tried to console her, while all the time trying to speak to the makers who decided to put in this liplock. Clearly, it was something that was not discussed before with the singer, and that was infuriating him.

Unable to hold it any longer inside her, Roy just blurted out. The crew was trying to pull off an elaborate practical joke on Nautiyal and they succeeded in making the singer squirm at the thought of having to lock lips onscreen. Nautiyal seemed relieved. However, he was left embarrassed as well, just thinking of the fact that he had been fooled by all the unit members.

Check out the hilarious video, right here:

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by I Love Jubin (@i_love_jubin)

Talking about the song, it is a Qawali party song. The chemistry between Nautiyal and Roy has been spoken about a lot since the time the two have been shooting the music video. They’ve been seen going around town getting clicked in their different looks for the song.

Though the two seem to share a great camaraderie off-screen and sizzling chemistry onscreen, we wonder what actually happened that Nautiyal refused to kiss Roy.

Mouni Roy Jubin Nautiyal Mumbai Bollywood Actor Singer Bollywood Actor/Actress Music Art & Entertainment
