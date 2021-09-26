Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Vir Das Calls Out To Young Designers To Dress Him Up Immaculately For The Emmys

Actor-Comedian Vir Das is out to hunt a new fashion designer who can dress him up for the upcoming Emmy awards where he has been nominated for his Netflix stand-up comedy special, ‘Vir Das: For India’.

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 4:23 pm

Emmy nominated actor-comedian Vir Das has taken to social media for a special request, and it’s innately good. It not only shows his funny side once again but also takes a slight dig at other actors who end up not doing the same. So here’s what happened…

We all know that there are numerous actors and actresses who get to wear tailor-made clothes from high-end designers just to wear them out to an award show. Not many dare to give a chance to newbie fashion designers and prefer sticking to the popular names.

Even when some of the actors or actresses do get a newbie designer to make their dresses, it’s at the rate of peanuts. Most of these transactions are based on a barter system where the designer doesn’t get paid but gets to have his name displayed all over the news when the celebrity wearing the outfit tells the media as to whose outfit she is wearing. The pictures get splashed all over, and the celebrity talks about the designer but eventually doesn’t pay him/her too much money.

Now that Das has to go to the Emmys, he wants to look presentable in a way where he gets to sport an indo-western look. And he wants to get this done by some new designer or students who’re in their final years of passing the fashion designing course, etc. So, he took to social media to request all these newbie and want-to-be designers to send him drawings and their past work on a specified email id. He and his team will not only select one of these young talents to design his outfit for the Emmys, he is also going to pay them for the outfit, and once the event is done, he and the designer will go ahead and auction the outfit and give the proceeds for charity.

Here’s what Das wrote while revealing about this noble gesture of his:

Das has been nominated at the Emmys for his Netflix stand-up comedy special, ‘Vir Das: For India’.

