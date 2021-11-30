Vinil Mathew On Working With Taapsee Pannu, Sidharth Malhotra And Parineeti Chopra

With the blockbuster success of 'Haseen Dillruba', filmmaker Vinil Mathew's talent for crafting fine cinema and portraying human stories has propelled him to the top of the league. While his last outing with Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey broke records on Netflix, his debut film 'Hasee Toh Phasee' is still counted amongst top romantic dramas.

With both films, Mathew has worked with celebrated artists and dramas.

While recalling his collaborating experience with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, Mathew said, "The character that Parineeti essayed in the film was challenging because we did not have any reference for it. It was a pure figment of imagination. But it was great to have her on board because we both crafted Meeta on the sets together. It was a very collaborative process."

"With Sidharth, I took a radical decision of not playing with the obvious good looks that earned him massive fandom after 'SOTY'. I wanted to him look guy-next-door. Somewhere, I had the conviction the audience would enjoy his not so dreamy Avatar. His vulnerability resonated with the audience, and he became this unheroic hero," he further added.

In a similar vein, Mathew talked about working on 'Haseen Dillruba' and said, "I worked with two diametrically different actors on the film - Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. While Taapsee likes to work on spontaneity, Vikrant likes to polish a scene. As a director, I want my artists to feel safe because which we developed a unique way of shooting where we would start with the actress' close up and then slowly widen the shot."

Mathew is currently working on an untitled project and will soon make an announcement on the same.