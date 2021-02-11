February 11, 2021
Corona
Vijay Deverakonda Starrer 'Liger' To Hit Theatres Pan-India In September

The announcement was made by filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, who along with Apoorva Mehta is jointly presenting the film via his production house, Dharma Productions.

PTI 11 February 2021
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer and directed by Puri Jagannadh; pan-India feature film "Liger" will release in the nation on September 9. 

The announcement was made by filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, who along with Apoorva Mehta is jointly presenting the film via his production house, Dharma Productions.  

Johar took to Twitter and shared a new poster of the film, which features the "Arjun Reddy" star as a boxer.

"All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed," Johar tweeted.

The project marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer "Pokkiri" and "Bbudadh... Hoga Terra Baap", starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

"Liger" is also Dharma Productions first pan-India project post the release of "Baahubali" franchise.

 

