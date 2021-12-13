Did You Know? Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Didn’t See Each Other’s Outfits Till The Wedding Day

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the designer of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding gowns, said that the couple only saw one other's gowns on the day of their big wedding. He went on to say that it was 'beautiful' because their visions were so similar.

Kaif donned a handmade Matka silk bridal lehenga with fine tilla work and precisely embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet, while Kaushal wore a white silk sherwani with delicate marori embroidery, teamed with a silk kurta and churidar. Their jewellery came from Sabyasachi's line as well.

Speaking to Vogue India, Sabyasachi said, “The bride and groom didn’t see what the other was wearing until the day of the wedding, so it was beautiful to witness how in sync their visions were even as we worked on their ensembles, separately.”

He added, “Katrina is methodical and meticulous, and that made it easy for me to interpret their vision through my aesthetic.”

Kaif also paid homage to Kaushal's Punjabi ancestry with her bridal veil, which was custom-trimmed with hand-beaten silver kiran electroplated in gold.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been linked since 2019, after keeping their romance a secret till their wedding. They married on December 9 in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara. With only a few friends and family members in attendance, the wedding was a small and intimate occasion.

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia were among the Bollywood celebs on the guest list.

Sharing the first photos of the wedding, Kaushal and Kaif wrote in matching Instagram posts, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” They also shared photographs of the haldi and mehendi ceremonies.