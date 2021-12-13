Advertisement
Monday, Dec 13, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Did You Know? Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Didn’t See Each Other’s Outfits Till The Wedding Day

Even though Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif did not see one other's attire until the day of the wedding, designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee said that their visions were in sync.

Did You Know? Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Didn’t See Each Other’s Outfits Till The Wedding Day
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. | Instagram/ @vickykaushal09

Trending

Did You Know? Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Didn’t See Each Other’s Outfits Till The Wedding Day
outlookindia.com
2021-12-13T15:36:41+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 13 Dec 2021, Updated: 13 Dec 2021 3:36 pm

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the designer of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding gowns, said that the couple only saw one other's gowns on the day of their big wedding. He went on to say that it was 'beautiful' because their visions were so similar.

Kaif donned a handmade Matka silk bridal lehenga with fine tilla work and precisely embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet, while Kaushal wore a white silk sherwani with delicate marori embroidery, teamed with a silk kurta and churidar. Their jewellery came from Sabyasachi's line as well.

Speaking to Vogue India, Sabyasachi said, “The bride and groom didn’t see what the other was wearing until the day of the wedding, so it was beautiful to witness how in sync their visions were even as we worked on their ensembles, separately.”

He added, “Katrina is methodical and meticulous, and that made it easy for me to interpret their vision through my aesthetic.”

Kaif also paid homage to Kaushal's Punjabi ancestry with her bridal veil, which was custom-trimmed with hand-beaten silver kiran electroplated in gold.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

 Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been linked since 2019, after keeping their romance a secret till their wedding. They married on December 9 in Rajasthan's Six Senses Fort Barwara. With only a few friends and family members in attendance, the wedding was a small and intimate occasion.

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, Angad Bedi, and Neha Dhupia were among the Bollywood celebs on the guest list.

Sharing the first photos of the wedding, Kaushal and Kaif wrote in matching Instagram posts, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.” They also shared photographs of the haldi and mehendi ceremonies.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif Sabyasachi Mumbai Celebrity Wedding Ceremony Fashion Designer Designer Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Bollywood Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Venkatesh Poses Like A Nawab At Charminar For His Next Film 'F3'

Venkatesh Poses Like A Nawab At Charminar For His Next Film 'F3'

'Bigg Boss 15': Salman Khan Compliments Tejasswi Prakash; Calls Out Karan Kundra's False Possessiveness

Taylor Swift Birthday: 5 Songs Of The Pop Queen That Took The Internet By Storm

'Jethalal' Dilip Joshi's Daughter Gets Married; 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Cast Comes To Celebrate

Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe; Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, And Others Congratulate Her

Sujoy Ghosh Reacts To Pritish Nandy's Criticism Of Abhishek Bachchan's 'Awful Wig' In Bob Biswas

Miss Universe 2021: Who Is Harnaaz Sandhu Who Brought Home The Crown After 21 Years

Karthik Kumar Gets Married To Budding Actress Amrutha Srinivasan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A Distant Tragedy

A Distant Tragedy

The Eternal City

The Eternal City

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Twister 2021

Twister 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

PM Narendra Modi Unveils The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor; Here're A Few Films Shot In Varanasi

PM Narendra Modi Unveils The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor; Here're A Few Films Shot In Varanasi

After 21 Years, India's Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe 2021

After 21 Years, India's Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Miss Universe 2021

Rajinikanth's Film Journey: Tracing Stories Which Made Him The 'Thalaivar' Of Indian Cinema

Rajinikanth's Film Journey: Tracing Stories Which Made Him The 'Thalaivar' Of Indian Cinema

‘Aranyak’ Review: Edge Of The Seat Drama Thriller With Several Exceptional Performances

‘Aranyak’ Review: Edge Of The Seat Drama Thriller With Several Exceptional Performances

Read More from Outlook

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call

Nasser Ganai / The leaders of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance are not ready to settle for anything less than full-fledged statehood for Ladakh despite having some concessions from the government in contrast to J&K.

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Imran Khan Promises Action As Gwadar Protests Fuel Unrest In Pakistan's Balochistan

Seema Guha / Despite being richest in resources, especially in minerals, Balochistan still remains one of Pakistan’s least developed provinces where the local people are still needed to protest demanding basic requirements like clean water, schools, colleges, hospitals and clinics.

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Teeming With Talent, Why It's A Good Headache For India's Cricket Selectors Before 2022 Season

Koushik Paul / The form of Venkatesh Iyer and Rutuwaj Gaikwad in the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy has come at the right time.

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

How TMC’s Promise For Goan Women Reflects Desperation Of BJP’s Bengal Promises

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC's promise to provide Rs. 5000 per month to 'empower the women' of Goa, which is Rs. 500 in West Bengal, comes ahead of Mamata Banerjee's first public rally on Monday.

Advertisement