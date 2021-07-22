Veteran Malayalam Actor KTS Padannayil Dies In Kochi

Veteran Malayalam actor KTS Padannayil died at the Indira Gandhi Cooperative hospital in Kochi on Thursday morning, according to reports. He was 88.

Padannayil had been undergoing treatment since July 19. Later, he was shifted to the hospital’s Cardiac Care Unit where he breathed his last at 6.40 AM today, a hospital spokesman said.

Beginning his acting career as a theatre artist decades ago, Padannayil became active in Malayalam movies in the 1990s when he made his debut in the film ‘Aniyan Bava Chettan Bava’.

In a career spanning more than 20 years, Padannayyil acted in over 60 films. He usually played the role of a supporting actor, and became known for his impeccable comic timing after he was a part of popular hits such as ‘Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshatrathilakkam, and ‘Vrudhanmare Sookshikkuka’.

He has also acted in a over 100 television comedy serials.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Education Minister V Sivankutty shared their condolences on Padannayil’s death.

(With Inputs from PTI)

