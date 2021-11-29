Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Veteran Choreographer Shiva Shankar Dead, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi Offer Condolences

The renowned Telugu choreographer died on Sunday evening (November 28) in Hyderabad, after battling Covid 19.

Actor Chiranjeevi posted a heartfelt note remembering Shiva Shankar. | Twitter/KChirutweets

2021-11-29T09:17:33+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 9:17 am

Veteran Telugu choreographer Shiva Shankar also known as Master Shiva Shankar died in a private Hyderabad hospital on Sunday evening (November). He had tested positive for Covid 19 but developed complications after he was shifted to Intensive Care Unit. He was 72.

According to a report in The Hindu, it was learnt that 90 percent of his lungs were affected due to the virus and was on mechanical ventilator support.

The late choreographer has worked in several blockbuster Tollywood films and taught dance moves for stars such as Chiranjeevi, Sarathkumar

Several celebrities took to social media to express their grief and offer condolence to the late choreographer's family.

A few days back, Shiva Shankar's younger son Ajay Shivashankar had appealed the industry for financial support, post which actors Dhanush, Chiranjeevi and Sonu Sood had extended assistance for the treatment.

Shiva Shankar Master is survived by wife Suganya and two sons Ajay and Vijay,

