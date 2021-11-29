Veteran Choreographer Shiva Shankar Dead, SS Rajamouli, Chiranjeevi Offer Condolences

Veteran Telugu choreographer Shiva Shankar also known as Master Shiva Shankar died in a private Hyderabad hospital on Sunday evening (November). He had tested positive for Covid 19 but developed complications after he was shifted to Intensive Care Unit. He was 72.

According to a report in The Hindu, it was learnt that 90 percent of his lungs were affected due to the virus and was on mechanical ventilator support.

The late choreographer has worked in several blockbuster Tollywood films and taught dance moves for stars such as Chiranjeevi, Sarathkumar

Several celebrities took to social media to express their grief and offer condolence to the late choreographer's family.

Sad to know that reknowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 28, 2021

Thankyou for your contribution shiva shankar Master garu.. you will be missed ... — Navdeep (@pnavdeep26) November 28, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing of Shiva Shankar Master Garu. Worked with him and he is a complete laugh riot. A genius. Rest in Peace Master The heavens are dancing welcoming you. — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) November 29, 2021

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji.

May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss.

Cinema will always miss u sir pic.twitter.com/YIIIEtcpvK — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 28, 2021

A few days back, Shiva Shankar's younger son Ajay Shivashankar had appealed the industry for financial support, post which actors Dhanush, Chiranjeevi and Sonu Sood had extended assistance for the treatment.

Shiva Shankar Master is survived by wife Suganya and two sons Ajay and Vijay,