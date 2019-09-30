Veteran Bollywood Actor Viju Khote, Famous As 'Kalia' From Sholay, Dies At 77

Veteran Bollywood actor Viju Khote, famous for his role as 'Kalia' in classic Sholay, has passed away on Monday in Mumbai. He was 77.

Khote has worked in several Hindi and Marathi films since 1964.

Khote is also remembered for his role as 'Robert' in 'Andaz Apna Apna' movie.

"He passed away today at 6.55 am peacefully in his sleep at the residence. He has been unwell since quite some time. He had multiple organ failure," actor Bhavana Balsavar, his niece, told PTI.

"He did not wish to die in the hospital so we had brought him home a few days ago. It is a great loss for all of us," she said.

The last rites of the actor will be performed at Chandan Wadi around 11 am.

Khote featured in popular films like "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", "Ventilator" and the TV show "Zabaan Sambhalke".

(With PTI Inputs)