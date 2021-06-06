Veteran Bollywood Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised In Mumbai

One of India’s greatest actors Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after he complained of breathlessness, his family said.

Kumar, who is 98, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at 8.30 am today, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said.

"He was unwell today morning and complained of breathlessness. He is now here at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigations," Banu told PTI.

The legendary actor, whose film career spanned over five decades, had been admitted to the same hospital last month, for a regular health check-up.

Kumar, who made his debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944, appeared in several iconic films, including "Kohinoor", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", "Ram Aur Shyam", among others. He was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998.

(With PTI inputs)

