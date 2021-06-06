June 09, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Veteran Bollywood Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised In Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised In Mumbai

Dilip Kumar was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at 8.30 am today after he complained of breathlessness, his wife Saira Banu said.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 June 2021, Last Updated at 11:40 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Veteran Bollywood Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised In Mumbai
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar with his wife Saira Banu
PTI File Photo
Veteran Bollywood Actor Dilip Kumar Hospitalised In Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2021-06-06T11:40:13+05:30

One of India’s greatest actors Dilip Kumar was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday after he complained of breathlessness, his family said.

Kumar, who is 98, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital at 8.30 am today, his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu said.

"He was unwell today morning and complained of breathlessness. He is now here at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigations," Banu told PTI.

The legendary actor, whose film career spanned over five decades, had been admitted to the same hospital last month, for a regular health check-up.

Kumar, who made his debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944, appeared in several iconic films, including "Kohinoor", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", "Ram Aur Shyam", among others. He was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Chaara Ghotala As Daana Ghotala, How Bollywood Passes Off Facts As Fodder For Fiction

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Dilip Kumar Mumbai COVID-19 Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos