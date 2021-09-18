Saturday, Sep 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Varun Sharma To Tickle Your Funny Bones As The Host For IPL

Varun Sharma To Tickle Your Funny Bones As The Host For IPL

Bollywood actor Varun Sharma is all set to tickle your funny bone as he would become the host for the upcoming leg of IPL matches, which start tomorrow.

Varun Sharma To Tickle Your Funny Bones As The Host For IPL
Varun Sharma | Instagram

Trending

Varun Sharma To Tickle Your Funny Bones As The Host For IPL
outlookindia.com
2021-09-18T12:06:19+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 18 Sep 2021, Updated: 18 Sep 2021 12:06 pm

Actor Varun Sharma is undoubtedly one of the industry’s funniest men on screen and he is all set to work his charm into the IPL this season. Reports suggest that the actor has been approached to do a special collaboration for the second edition of the upcoming IPL season, which starts tomorrow.

Sources suggest that Sharma will put his cricket knowledge to work as he turns host for games this season. One can expect the audience to be enthralled by his quick-witted repartee with true blue cricket fans. A source, in the know, says, “Varun will be shooting from the Star Sports office from the 19th September. He has been roped in to do live commentary for matches. This time the channel wants to engage the audience to give them a heightened experiential feel of the match. Considering the on-ground audience might be curtailed due to Covid protocols, the channel wants to offer an intimate vibe to its viewers. Varun’s affability was a big draw for them. His next-door-boy relatability factor coupled with his interest in the sport made them get Sharma on board.”

Sharma is the first Bollywood actor to be signed on for this leg’s IPL matches. The second half of IPL 2021 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

‘I Let My Physical And Mental Health Take A Backseat, But Not Anymore': Armaan Malik

‘I Let My Physical And Mental Health Take A Backseat, But Not Anymore': Armaan Malik

Batman Day: All You Need To Know About Bruce Wayne aka The Worlds Most Popular Superhero!

Negroni Week 2021: How A Classic 100-Year-Old Cocktail Still Causes A Stir

Wondering Why People Go Back For More And More Tattoos? Here’s The Answer

‘Pavitra Rishta 2.0’ Actor Shaheer Sheikh: Everything I Do Now, I’ve The Thought Of My Little One Waiting At Home For Me

Amit Tandon Slams Mouni Roy: That Girl Used My Wife And She Is A Dual-Faced Person

Govinda’s Wife Sunita Ahuja Lashes Out At Krushna Abhishek’s Wife Kashmera Shah

Manoj Bajpayee’s Father, RK Bajpayee, Critical And Admitted To A Hospital

Photo Gallery

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Madrid Fashion Week

Madrid Fashion Week

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Sidharth Shukla To Robert Pattinson: Here's A List Of Seven Most Handsome Men In The World

Sidharth Shukla To Robert Pattinson: Here's A List Of Seven Most Handsome Men In The World

Priyanka Chopra Apologises For Participating In ‘The Activist’

Priyanka Chopra Apologises For Participating In ‘The Activist’

‘Money Heist's’ ‘Tokyo’ Loves The Artwork Of This Jadavpur University Student

‘Money Heist's’ ‘Tokyo’ Loves The Artwork Of This Jadavpur University Student

Naga Chaitanya To Make His Bollywood Debut With Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Naga Chaitanya To Make His Bollywood Debut With Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Read More from Outlook

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

India Sets Record, Administers Over 2.50 Crore COVID-19 Vaccines On PM Modi’s Birthday

Outlook Web Desk / The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has termed the record as ‘golden chapter’ in the world history.

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

First In-Person QUAD Summit Shows US’ Indo-Pacific Pivot In Full Swing: Experts

Outlook Web Desk / US President Joe Biden will host the summit that will be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga.

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

Return Of Campus Life As Colleges Reopen After Long Pandemic Shutdown

After befriending gadgets for attending online classes students finally are back to real books and real conversations. Read more education stories in our latest issue.

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu: Leadership Change In Punjab? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today

Amarinder Singh vs Navjot Singh Sidhu: Leadership Change In Punjab? Congress Calls MLAs Meet Today

The meeting has been called, after four ministers and around two dozen party legislators had raised a banner of revolt last month against the Punjab CM Captian Amarinder Singh.

Advertisement