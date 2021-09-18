Varun Sharma To Tickle Your Funny Bones As The Host For IPL

Actor Varun Sharma is undoubtedly one of the industry’s funniest men on screen and he is all set to work his charm into the IPL this season. Reports suggest that the actor has been approached to do a special collaboration for the second edition of the upcoming IPL season, which starts tomorrow.

Sources suggest that Sharma will put his cricket knowledge to work as he turns host for games this season. One can expect the audience to be enthralled by his quick-witted repartee with true blue cricket fans. A source, in the know, says, “Varun will be shooting from the Star Sports office from the 19th September. He has been roped in to do live commentary for matches. This time the channel wants to engage the audience to give them a heightened experiential feel of the match. Considering the on-ground audience might be curtailed due to Covid protocols, the channel wants to offer an intimate vibe to its viewers. Varun’s affability was a big draw for them. His next-door-boy relatability factor coupled with his interest in the sport made them get Sharma on board.”

Sharma is the first Bollywood actor to be signed on for this leg’s IPL matches. The second half of IPL 2021 kicks off tomorrow in Dubai.