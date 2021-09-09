'Too Much Religion Worries Me': Saif Ali Khan

Just like his costar, Arjun Kapoor's character in the upcoming film 'Bhoot Police', Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has said that he is “agnostic” and not a very “religious” person.

“I am agnostic in real life. I'm very secular in the sense that I think too much religion worries me because they put an emphasis on the afterlife. And not enough emphasis on this life,” he said in an interview.

“I find too much of religion to be an organization and too many problems -- associated with basically my god, or your god or whose god is better. I pray and I try to focus my own energy on things. I'm more spiritual,” he added,

And while, he does believe in a “higher power,” the 51-year-old actor doesn’t like to “get very carried away by the rules and regulations of religion.”

“…I am not about the afterlife... I have a very sad feeling that once you die, it's just lights out. That's the end, nothing more. I sometimes hope there is more. And I'm not hundred per cent sure that there isn't one. I fancy the older I get the less convinced I am, I think that's a self-defence mechanism in the brain. I think the younger you are the more you can be like this. But certainly, I don't get very carried away by the rules and regulations of religion,” he said.

Khan’s beliefs about ghosts and God aside, what attracted him to 'Bhoot Police was its space, set up and his look in the film. The decision to do any project is primarily instinctive, he said.

“Something has to grab you that you would want to be part of the whole process. When you hear a story or when you read a script you visualize the movie in a way and you think, 'Is this what I wanted to do?’ This is one of the better scripts that I have read. There's more depth to it than I think people would expect and it is a really interesting film,” he said.

The film was initially scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on September 10, but the pandemic derailed its theatrical plans. The film will now release on Disney+ Hotstar on the same date.

(With Inputs From PTI)

