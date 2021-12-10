Advertisement
Friday, Dec 10, 2021
Tom Holland Reveals He's On A WhatsApp Group With Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield

Actor Tom Holland revealed that he is on a WhatsApp group with actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

2021-12-10T23:19:18+05:30
Published: 10 Dec 2021, Updated: 10 Dec 2021 11:19 pm

While actor Tom Holland has denied that actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men will appear in his upcoming Marvel film, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', the actor did recently give BBC's Ali Plumb an update on their friendship. The actor revealed that the three are members of a WhatsApp group that Holland created.

'Spider-Man' fans are sure going to freak out when they learn that all three Spider-Men, Garfield, Maguire, and Holland, are members of a WhatsApp group.

While explaining about how the WhatsApp group came into existence, Holland said, "I don't know how it got set up but we bumped into Tobey at a Japanese restaurant, a while ago and I took his number and I guess, I set it up."

However, when asked what the trio has talked about in the group, Holland jokingly stated that he is the only one who has spoken in the group. After exchanging numbers, the actor insisted that it was his idea for the trio to form a WhatsApp group.

In addition, the actor joked about how he would address them, saying  "What's up other Spider-Mans, this is baby Spider-Man here. How's it going?"

Even though Holland and Marvel have denied that Garfield and Maguire will reprise their roles as Spider-Men in the film, fans are convinced that it will be the big surprise they get on the big screen. Holland's Spider-Man will be pitted against multiverse villains in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. On December 16, the film will be released in theatres.

