The Indie alternative-pop band, The Yellow Diary releases their latest track 'Rab Raakha' with Sony Music India. The song is an ode to the belief that while you are on a quest to search for yourself, someone up above, is looking after the ones you love. Like their previous releases, the soulful lyrics and strong melody of Rab Raakha promises to resonate with everyone.

The Yellow Diary is known for their "poetry with rock". After the massive success of their debut EP 'Marz' and follow-up EP ‘Izaafa’ in 2018, the band has become one of the most favorite and followed band of the youth - particularly colleges. Their signature poetic style and contemporary sound has redefined the pop and alt-rock landscape in India, creating a strong community of fans across major urban cities in India - including celebrities like R Madhavan, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Rao and Amaal Mallik - amongst many others.

Excited about the latest release, The Yellow Diary collectively said, "Each one of us from the band has gone through a journey of self-discovery to be here today - creating music for all of you. Rab Raakha is truly special and we hope that the audiences will see our story and connect to the song in their own unique ways."

Rab Raakha is now available across all music streaming platforms, which is the prominent medium of music consumption for the youth currently. The Yellow Diary enjoys a massive followers count on all streaming platforms, giving a testimony of their popularity amongst the masses.

Himonshu Parikh (music production, keyboard, backing vocals), Rajan Batra (vocals, songwriting), Vaibhav Pani (guitar), Sahil Shah (drums) and Stuart DaCosta (bass) - the all-boy band’s members hail from varied backgrounds, but have one thing in common – their passion for music. With a blend of meaningful lyrics, addictive melodies and contemporary production, they are on their way to becoming a major pop act in India.