The Intriguing Motion Poster Of The Upcoming Film Fauji Calling Is Out Now!

They say that art is a reflection of our society. And today, war is also a reality that is significant in our society. Not many people can justify the reflection of war on a large canvas but the banners of Running Horses Films and Ovez Productions have taken this brave step with their upcoming film Fauji Calling which is written and directed by Aaryaan Saxena and produced by Naida Sheikh, Ovez Sheikh, Anil Jain and Vijeta Verma.



The film, starring Sharman Joshi, Ranjha Vikram Singh, Bidita Bag, Mahi Soni, Mugdha Godse, Zarina Wahab, and Shishir Sharma, talks about an attack that shook the nation and how it affected not only the brave martyrs but also the people who are in their lives.



The makers of the movie have launched the first motion poster of the film and the intrigue regarding the film has already created a buzz in the media and among the audience.



Talking about the film, actor Sharman Joshi says, “Fauji Calling is about a phone call that changes the lives of not only the Army men on the Indian border but also of the nation. We have seen films on war and explored what the soldiers go through. But this time, we are going to uncover the trepidation with their loved ones live their lives.”



Actor Ranjha Vikram Singh added, “Fauji Calling is a very special film for all of us. The movie brings out the emotional element of an Indian Army Officer’s life as well as his bravery that one sees while he is protecting the country. It is a roller-coaster ride that will thrill and engage the audience as well as touch their hearts. And as an actor, that is just what I look for in my characters. I am glad that we can depict the story of our brave heart martyrs for the audience to experience it.”



Adding to this, writer-director Aaryaan Saxena says, “I have been working on this film for a long time now. The motion poster that has been revealed is just the first piece of this puzzle. The story is about the martyrs of the Indian Army and people who are around them. It talks about war, love, and sacrifice. Sharman has done a brilliant job and I am eager for the audience to see and experience it next year.”



Presented by S Block and made under the banners of Running Horses Films and Ovez Productions, Fauji Calling is produced by Naida Sheikh, Ovez Sheikh, Anil Jain and Vijeta Verma. Written and Directed by Aaryaan Saxena, the film will release in theatres in February 2020.