The Family Man 2: When And Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee’s Much-Awaited Show

The wait is finally over! The Family Man Season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni is all set for release today on Amazon Prime Video. The first season of The Family Man ended in a cliff-hanger and the fans had to wait too long to watch what happens next.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee has been treating fans with intriguing posts on social media. He is returning as Srikant Tiwari and will be juggling between his duties as a family man and as the servant of the country. This time, he has a bigger challenge with Samantha Akkineni as Rajji in the picture as the suicide bomber.

Where to watch:

The Family Man season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The Family Man 2 Controversy:

Just like the previous season, the upcoming season of the hit web series has picked up a poignant issue of the Eelam Tamils. However, after the rising controversy, the makers had put up a clarification on the issue and wrote, “Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people. We have put in years of hard work into this show, and we have taken great pains to bring to our audiences a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story – much like we did in Season 1 of the show. We request everyone to wait and watch the show when it releases. We know you’ll appreciate it once you watch it.

