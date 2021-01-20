Telugu Anthology Feature 'Pitta Kathalu' Set To Debut On Netflix; Watch Teaser

Netflix is set to helm its first Telugu anthology feature, titled "Pitta Kathalu". The project is a four-part original series curated by filmmakers Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy.

The cast is led by actors Shruti Haasan, Amala Paul, Eesha Rebba, and Saanve Megghana. Cast members also include Lakshmi Manchu, Ashima Narwal, Jagapathi Babu, Satya Dev, Sanjith Hegde, amongst others.

The movie will chronicle the lives of four distinctly bold women, Netflix said in a statement, with the title meaning short stories in Telugu.

"Pitta Kathalu is a labour of love with every story in the anthology showcasing a beautiful landscape of the country and presenting women-led stories that will touch a chord with the audience.

"Working with other extremely talented directors and incredible actors was an opportunity to cherish. It is time for regional Indian content to shine on the global stage," Bhascker of "Pelli Choopulu" fame said.

Reddy, known for directing features like "Ala Modalaindi" and "Jabardasth", said working on "Pitta Kathalu" was a "rewarding experience".

"Working with gifted directors who seek to travel on newer paths of storytelling has helped us bring forth authentic human stories and a differentiated take on relationships. We hope these stories will have a universal impact with the massive reach that Netflix provides," she added.

Ashwin, one of the most accomplished Telugu filmmakers, said he wanted to push boundaries with the movie.

"I hope 'Pitta Kathalu', the four different stories of this anthology, the four unique worlds the directors have created will connect with people, not just in the Telugu speaking states but across the world,” he said.

Sankalp Reddy added, "I am very excited to announce my first Netflix film, 'Pitta Kathalu'. The film brings four stories to life and explores some unique themes that we hope will interest viewers. It is incredible that these stories will travel to millions of viewers globally with Netflix."

Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara’s Flying Unicorn Entertainment have produced the anthology movie, which will debut on February 19 on the streaming platform.

"Great stories can come from anywhere. As we expand our film slate and tell more stories that are rooted in all corners of the country, we are thrilled to bring the magic of Telugu storytelling to Netflix, with 'Pitta Kathalu'," Srishti Behl Arya, Director, International Original Films, Netflix India, said.

This anthology was a wonderful opportunity to work with imaginative storytellers and incredible talent who have pushed the creative boundaries. We can’t wait for our members in India and around the world to discover these intricate, well-told stories," she added.

Netflix most recently released "Paava Kadhaigal", a four-part anthology movie from filmmakers Sudha Kongara, Gautham Menon, Vetrimaaran and Vignesh Shivan. The movie debuted on the streamer on December 18, 2020.

With PTI inputs

