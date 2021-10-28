Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s Romance Starts Blooming Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’

This week the ‘Bigg Boss’ house is without its Captain. They are on the lookout for a contestant who can lead the way. In the previous episode, we saw how no contender could win the captaincy task amidst the chaos. However, the house has given them one more chance to bag the captaincy. They have been given a new challenge. Whoever completes IT will emerge as the new leader of the pack.

In this task, the contestants have to come up with two names who are fit to become the captain. But these names will be selected only with a unanimous consensus. Now all contestants are adamant about becoming the Captain themselves. "We've waited for this day! Ab jab mauka mila hai, hum chaahenge hum mein se koi jeete yaar (No that we have got the opportunity, we wish to have someone from among us win the captaincy),” contestant Jay Bhanushali points this out to the former captain of the house, Nishant Bhat.

While the rest somehow agree with this thought, contestant Pratik Sehajpal refuses to remove himself from this competition. He is determined to win this quest, and he is prepared to let this task go in vain. “Yeh task tu akela radd karwa raha hai (You’re getting this entire task disqualified all by yourself),” contestant Karan Kundrra tears into Pratik Sehajpal. But the latter gives a nonchalant response. "I don't care," says Pratik Sehajpal.

Meanwhile, contestants Rajiv Adatia and Ieshaan Sehgaal continue to lock horns over their argument in the previous episodes. Ieshaan Sehgaal believes that Rajiv Adatia has ruined his image on television, and he does not want to be friends with him inside the house. Although Rajiv Adatia accepts that he may not have used the right words, but he believes in the message he is trying to send out.

On the other hand, contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's romance starts blooming. Tejasswi Prakash puts on a beautiful dress before Karan Kundrra arrives on the spot. She wastes no time in fishing for compliments as she demands, "Tareef kar (praise me)!" As the couple has a romantic moment with each other, their housemates start teasing them by singing romantic songs in the background. Karan Kundrra feels shy and asks them to stop it!