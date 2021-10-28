Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s Romance Starts Blooming Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’

While contestants Ieshaan Sehgaal and Rajiv Adatia continue to be at loggerheads, the romance between contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra has started blooming in full flow inside ‘BB 15’.

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s Romance Starts Blooming Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’
Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash | PR Handout

Trending

Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra’s Romance Starts Blooming Inside ‘Bigg Boss 15’
outlookindia.com
2021-10-28T22:29:43+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 10:29 pm

This week the ‘Bigg Boss’ house is without its Captain. They are on the lookout for a contestant who can lead the way. In the previous episode, we saw how no contender could win the captaincy task amidst the chaos. However, the house has given them one more chance to bag the captaincy. They have been given a new challenge. Whoever completes IT will emerge as the new leader of the pack.

In this task, the contestants have to come up with two names who are fit to become the captain. But these names will be selected only with a unanimous consensus. Now all contestants are adamant about becoming the Captain themselves. "We've waited for this day! Ab jab mauka mila hai, hum chaahenge hum mein se koi jeete yaar (No that we have got the opportunity, we wish to have someone from among us win the captaincy),” contestant Jay Bhanushali points this out to the former captain of the house, Nishant Bhat.

While the rest somehow agree with this thought, contestant Pratik Sehajpal refuses to remove himself from this competition. He is determined to win this quest, and he is prepared to let this task go in vain. “Yeh task tu akela radd karwa raha hai (You’re getting this entire task disqualified all by yourself),” contestant Karan Kundrra tears into Pratik Sehajpal. But the latter gives a nonchalant response. "I don't care," says Pratik Sehajpal.

Meanwhile, contestants Rajiv Adatia and Ieshaan Sehgaal continue to lock horns over their argument in the previous episodes. Ieshaan Sehgaal believes that Rajiv Adatia has ruined his image on television, and he does not want to be friends with him inside the house. Although Rajiv Adatia accepts that he may not have used the right words, but he believes in the message he is trying to send out.

On the other hand, contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's romance starts blooming. Tejasswi Prakash puts on a beautiful dress before Karan Kundrra arrives on the spot. She wastes no time in fishing for compliments as she demands, "Tareef kar (praise me)!" As the couple has a romantic moment with each other, their housemates start teasing them by singing romantic songs in the background. Karan Kundrra feels shy and asks them to stop it!

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Salman Khan Mumbai Bigg Boss Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Rajinikanth Rushed To Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital

Rajinikanth Rushed To Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital

Shah Rukh Khan Poses With Amit Desai And Satish Maneshinde’s Legal Team After Aryan Khan’s Bail

Vikas Kumar On ‘Sonsi’ Winning The National Film Award: I’m Thrilled And Extremely Grateful

Suriya Reunites With Director Bala For His Next Film

‘Eternals’ Surpasses ‘Thor 2’ And ‘Black Widow’ To Become The Worst-Reviewed Marvel Film

Paresh Rawal Wants To Get Rid Of The 'Baburao Image'

Aryan Khan Granted Bail: R Madhavan, Swara Bhasker, Sonu Sood And Others Applaud Court’s Decision

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Bayern Munich Suffer Heaviest Ever German Cup Loss

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

Conservationist Suyash Keshari Created India’s First Wildlife OTT Platform

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

T20 World Cup Debutants Nambia Continue Dream Run

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Chinmayi Sripada: When Shah Rukh Khan Meets You, He Makes You Feel Like The Most Important Person

Chinmayi Sripada: When Shah Rukh Khan Meets You, He Makes You Feel Like The Most Important Person

Emraan Hashmi: ‘Dybbuk’ Is 10 Times Higher In Terms Of Horror Quotient

Emraan Hashmi: ‘Dybbuk’ Is 10 Times Higher In Terms Of Horror Quotient

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Aryan Khan: What Happened In Court On Day 3

Bombay High Court Grants Bail To Aryan Khan: What Happened In Court On Day 3

When Real Life Chandru Inspired Suriya to Play A Lawyer in 'Jai Bhim'

When Real Life Chandru Inspired Suriya to Play A Lawyer in 'Jai Bhim'

Read More from Outlook

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Exclusive | SC’s Pegasus Order Gives Tremendous Credibility To Investigative Journalism: Dushyant Dave

Preetha Nair / Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave spoke to Outlook about the SC order to set up an expert committee to look into the snooping scandal using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Aryan Khan To Return Home Either 'Tomorrow Or Saturday', Says Mukul Rohatgi

Outlook Web Desk / Former Attorney General, Mukul Rohatgi, who represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court has said that that Aryan Khan will walk out of jail after the detailed order is given by the HC on Friday afternoon.

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Warner Stars In Australia's Win Over Sri Lanka

Jayanta Oinam / Australia chased down Sri Lanka's 154/6 in 17 overs for a seven-wicket win in their ICC T20 World Cup, Super 12 match. Warner hit 65.

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

J&K Administration Transfers Land To CRPF, Police In Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / The majority of the land in Kashmir has been allotted to CRPF in various south Kashmir districts, including picturesque Pahalgam tourist resort.

Advertisement