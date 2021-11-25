Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Tara Sutaria Reveals How She And Ahan Shetty Shot Kissing Scenes In 'Tadap'

"I think it is important to be comfortable on any set, in which you have stuff like this. It is very important to feel comfortable with the director and your co-actor," said actress Tara Sutaria.

Tara Sutaria Reveals How She And Ahan Shetty Shot Kissing Scenes In 'Tadap'
Tara Sutaria reveals how she And Ahan Shetty shot kissing scenes in 'Tadap.' | Instagram

Trending

Tara Sutaria Reveals How She And Ahan Shetty Shot Kissing Scenes In 'Tadap'
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T18:21:15+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 6:21 pm

Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria in a recent interview opened up about shooting kissing scenes with Ahan Shetty in their upcoming film 'Tadap.'

In the trailer and the songs, the fans witnessed numerous intimate scenes between Tara and Ahan. Their chemistry in the film has also created a lot of buzz on social media. 

Sutaria has explained what it was like to shoot those kissing sequences in an interview with Zoom Digital. "I think it is important to be comfortable on any set, in which you have stuff like this. It is very important to feel comfortable with the director and your co-actor. And it was very comfortable between me and Ahan. There was no discomfort," she said.

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

She described the production as an 'easy and fun' experience, adding that they got along well on set since they had done a lot of work-shopping and preparation for the film. These extracurricular activities, according to the actress, let her get to know her co-star better before they could begin filming.

'Tadap,' directed by Milan Luthria, is a Hindi version of the Telugu smash 'RX 100.' Saurabh Shukla and Kumud Mishra will also star in the film. After surviving the pandemic, the film will eventually be released on December 3 in theatres.

'Tadap' is written by Rajat Arora, who had also penned Luthria's 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai', 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Baadshaho'.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Tara Sutaria Indian film industry Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Mahima Makwana On Her TV Journey And It's Contribution For Building Confidence For Her Debut Film

Mahima Makwana On Her TV Journey And It's Contribution For Building Confidence For Her Debut Film

BLACKPINK Star Lisa Tests Positive For Covid-19, Confirms Record Label YG Entertainment

Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Seal It With A Kiss In The City Of Love

Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Now Streaming On OTT

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Take A Break From Shooting To Enjoy AP Dhillon's Concert In Gurgaon

'Bob Biswas': Abhishek Bachchan Doesn't Want Dad Amitabh Bachchan's 'Hopes To Come Crashing Down'

John Abraham Gets Emotional As He Recalls Visiting Amitabh Bachchan's Home

Aanand L Rai Opens Up On Sara Ali Khan's Age Contrast With 'Atrangi Re' Co-Stars Akshay Kumar And Dhanush

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Aarya 2' Trailer: Sushmita Sen Is Back To Fight For Her Family Once Again

'Aarya 2' Trailer: Sushmita Sen Is Back To Fight For Her Family Once Again

NFT Is Collins Dictionary's Word Of Year: Why Digital Art Saw 'Meteoric' Rise In 2021

NFT Is Collins Dictionary's Word Of Year: Why Digital Art Saw 'Meteoric' Rise In 2021

Bharti Singh's Candid Take On Her Latest YouTube Show: 'The Indian Game Show'

Bharti Singh's Candid Take On Her Latest YouTube Show: 'The Indian Game Show'

Salman Khan Shares A Family Portrait On Father Salim Khan's Birthday

Salman Khan Shares A Family Portrait On Father Salim Khan's Birthday

Read More from Outlook

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Neeraj Thakur / On November 13, PM Modi had chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies, with most news organisations reporting that the government was worried about cryptocurrencies being used to fund terror and illegal activities.

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Along with former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, Goa Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi and Goa Congress secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik also joined the TMC.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

Koushik Paul / India fought back to reach 258/4 in 84 overs when bad light stopped play on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccinations but administering the second dose has proved tricky with winter setting in the mountain state.

Advertisement