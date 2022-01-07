Tanishaa Mukerji Opens Up On Secret Wedding Rumours

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji, a former 'Bigg Boss' participant, uploaded a photo on Instagram a few days ago, which stirred rumours. The shot, which featured Mukerji's ring-adorned toes, sparked speculation over whether the actress had secretly married, as toe rings are often worn by married ladies. However, the star has since debunked the rumours. She stated in an interview that if she marries, it will be a public event because she is not a quiet person.

Tanishaa Mukerji took to social media on January 3 to share photos from her trip, where she was spotted enjoying the sand and sea. Flaunting her feet in the images, she captioned the post, “Sand in my toes and the sea in my soul! Appreciating every moment, I’m living! Started the new year wearing my #crochet top which I made! I taught myself a new skill in the lockdown and transformed all the restlessness of a restricted life into this beautiful creative energy! #crocheting #skill #mondayvibes.”

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mukerji said that she likes toe rings and hence, she posted a picture of them on Instagram. “Do I need to justify my fashion sense to people?” an amused Tanisha asked.

Conversing about marriage, Tanishaa Mukerji confesses it is certainly on her mind. The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant said, “Of course, everybody thinks about it. My dream wedding keeps changing till I find the dream man to get married.” She adds, “I’m not breaking all the hearts yet. If and when I tie the knot, I will let the world know it. I’m not a quiet person. It’ll (the wedding) be a fanfare.” She added, “The whole world knows that I’m single. There’s no need to keep it ambiguous. And I’m happy being single.”

Mukerji is the younger sister of prominent Bollywood actress Kajol and the daughter of legendary actress Tanuja. She is well-known for her roles in 'Sssshhh...,' 'Unnale Unnale,' 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi,' 'Sarkar,' and 'Tango Charlie.'

Mukerji is currently enjoying her time in Goa, where she is visiting locations she has never seen before.

Tanishaa Mukerji made her return to the big screen after a long absence with the film 'Code Name Abdu.'