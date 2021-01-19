'Tandav' Makers Say They Will Make Content Changes Amid Backlash

Amid sharp controversy over Amazon Prime Video's new web series "Tandav", the cast and crew announced on Tuesday that they will implement changes to the political thriller address concerns raised by different groups.

The nine-episode series dropped on the streaming platform last week and stars the likes of Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub. The show, however, drew major controversy over its depiction of Hindu deities.

At the centre of the row is a scene with Zeeshan Ayyub, in the role of college student Shiva, playing the Hindu god Mahadev in a theatre production.

The team reiterated that they had no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments in an official statement.

"We have utmost respect for the sentiments of the people of our country. We did not intend to hurt or offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead.

"The cast & crew of 'Tandav' have made the decision to implement changes to the web series to address the concerns raised towards the same," the statement read.

The team also thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the guidance and support in the matter.

"We once again apologize if the series has unintentionally hurt anybody's sentiments," the statement said.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine