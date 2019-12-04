Taapsee Pannu On Mithali Raj Biopic: No Way, I Would Have Declined The Offer

Taapsee Pannu delivered several hits this year, in the form of Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. The young actress has turned out to be a gamechanger in her own way and is already in talks for several projects. One of her passion projects happens to be the biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj. The biography has been in the making for a few years now and will be titled Shabaash Mithu. Raees director Rahul Dholakia will be helming the project.

We got in touch with Taapsee who said she has always been inspired by the ace cricketer. Ask her what about Mithali stood out to her and she reveals, "I had heard and read that interview in which Mithali was asked 'Who is your favourite male cricketer' and she asked that reporter, 'Do u ask the male cricketer who is their favourite female cricketer?' This struck a chord with me instantly. Since then, I have been following her achievements and it became a coincidence when this offer came to me. There was no way I was going to decline it."

But Taapsee also added that there's immense pressure on her to deliver and learn the sport. " I start the film by mid next year and I begin my training before. I have never ever played cricket so this is going to be one of the biggest challenges in life." Meanwhile, Taapsee will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha's next titled Thappad and is also in talks for Vinil Mathew's next under Aanand L Rai's banner.

