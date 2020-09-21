Taapse Pannu Calls Anurag Kashyap The ‘Biggest Feminist’ She Knows

The #MeToo storm, which subsided with time, seems to be catching pace once again. Days after Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by a model, Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap is also making headlines as actress Payal Ghosh has accused him of sexually harassing her and alleged that the filmmaker made her feel uncomfortable. Needless to say, Ghosh’s allegations raised a lot of eyebrows.

Amidst this controversy, Kashyap’s close friend Taapsee Pannu has come out in his support and called him one of the biggest feminists she knows. She shared a picture of herself with the director wherein she cab be seen having her arm around the filmmaker’s shoulder. The Thappad actress also mentioned that she would like to see him on the sets once again. “For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create,” Pannu wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Sep 19, 2020 at 10:23pm PDT



Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap had also dismissed Payal’s allegations and called them baseless. In a series of tweets, the filmmakers stated, “What happened, you took a long time to attempt to silence me. No problem. In an attempt to silence me, you said too much dragging other women in it, being a woman yourself. Should have shown some respect, madam! Right now, I will only say that all the allegations levelled against me are baseless. Also, while putting allegations at me, dragging other actresses and the Bachchan family was a bad move. Yes, Madam, I have been married twice. If that is a crime, then I accept it. I have fallen in love many-a-times and I accept it,” tweeted Kashyap.

à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¬à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¹à¥ , à¤à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤¸à¤®à¤¯ à¤²à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ª à¤à¤°à¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤¶ à¤®à¥à¤ à¥¤ à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥à¤ à¥¤à¤®à¥à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤ª à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¤à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤ à¤¬à¥à¤² à¤à¤ à¤à¥ à¤à¤°à¤¤ à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤¸à¤°à¥ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤­à¥ à¤¸à¤à¤ à¤à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤²à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ à¤¥à¥à¤¡à¤¼à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¤°à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤°à¤à¤¿à¤ à¤®à¥à¤¡à¤®à¥¤ à¤¬à¤¸ à¤¯à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤à¥ à¤à¥ à¤­à¥ à¤à¤°à¥à¤ª à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤ªà¤à¥ à¤¸à¤¬ à¤¬à¥à¤¬à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¥¤à¥§/à¥ª — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) September 19, 2020

(Credit: Pinkvilla.com)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine