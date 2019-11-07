Sushmita Sen Shares A Sneak-Peek Of Her Workout Session; BF Rohman Shawl Is All Hearts

Sushmita Sen is back from her New York vacay and a few days back, Sushmita, along with Alisah and beau Rohman Shawl were papped in the city. Well, looks like, after all the vacay calories, this Former Miss Universe is back to her workout as today, she shared a sneak-peek of her workout regime on social media, wherein Sushmita is seen working out with her gymnastic rings while listening to Beyonce’s ‘Put a ring on it’. Alongside the video, Sush wrote, “#feline “put a ring on it” #discipline #stability #gymnasticrings #lostinistanbul #foundinindiaI love you guys!!! Been a while... #duggadugga.”

In the video, Sushmita Sen is seen wearing a black bralette paired with yoga pants and needless to say, she looks drop dead gorgeous. In the past, Sushmita Sen has shared workout video as she worked out with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. We all know that Sushmita Sen is the mother of two daughters- Renee and Alisah, and during a recent interview, Sushmita Sen opened up on motherhood as she said that she might not be the biological mother of her daughters but she has given birth to them from her heart. Furthermore, this Main Hoon Na actress said that she is extremely proud of herself for making the decision of adopting a child at the age of 24 as it stabilised her life.”The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilised my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself,” shared Sushmita.

For the longest time, rumours were rife that Sushmita Sen and beau Rohman met at a fashion show, but Sush clarified that she actually met Rohman via social media. On the work front, this Main Hoon Na actress, in an interview, had confirmed that she is planning her comeback to the silver screens, and that she is also reading a couple of scripts.

(Source: Pinkvilla.com