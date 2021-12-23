Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 23, 2021
Sushmita Sen Opens Up About Her Break Up With Rohman Shawl; Says, 'The Relationship Was Long Over'

Actress Sushmita Sen took it to Instagram to clarify her relationship status with her ex-boyfriend and actor Rohman Shawl. She says that the relationship was long over.

Sushmita Sen Opens Up About Her Break Up With Rohman Shawl; Says, 'The Relationship Was Long Over'
Actress Sushmita Sen and actor Rohman Shawl.

Sushmita Sen Opens Up About Her Break Up With Rohman Shawl; Says, 'The Relationship Was Long Over'
2021-12-23T19:36:59+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 23 Dec 2021, Updated: 23 Dec 2021 7:36 pm

Be it her sass, Bawse-ness, relationship status or movies, Bollywood star Sushmita Sen has always been the talk of the town. Recently, the actress took it to Instagram and clarified her relationship status with actor Rohman Shawl. 

 
 
 
The actress shared a post which she captioned as "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! I love you guys!!! (sic)"

The 46-year-old actress finally cleared up rumours of her ongoing relationship with her 30-year-old ex-boyfriend. Sen shared a picture of her with Shawl and the two were all smiles while clicking a selfie. The actress said that their relationship was long over. Sen proudly announced that they forged their relations like friends and will remain as friends. However, what hasn't changed, is the love that the two have for each other as friends. 

Sen's heartfelt revelation amassed a lot of love and respect. Her thorn-sharp honesty, outspokenness and open-mindedness were praised by fans and well-wishers. 

The post gained more than one lakh likes within an hour of Sen's post.

Her progressive and forward-looking attitude to address the hot topic was received well by fans.  An Instagram user states, "I love how bold and open Sushmita is. A beautiful way to express and respect every relationship. Wishing you a great life guys. Enjoy with any relationship you like to be in (sic)."

On the work front, Sen marked her return in 'Aarya Season 2', an engaging crime thriller that was released on Disney+ Hotstar. 

