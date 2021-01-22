January 22, 2021
Corona
Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Announces Scholarship On His Birth Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Announces Scholarship On His Birth Anniversary

The scholarship is meant to honour the late actor’s passion for astrophysics and astronomy.

Lachmi Deb Roy
Sushant Singh Rajput with his sister.
On the occasion of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s 35th birthday, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti announced a scholarship of 25.5 lakh for students who want to study Astrophysics at UC Berkeley.

She took to Instagram and said, “The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of 35 thousand dollars has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is willing to pursue and is interested in studying Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for the fund.”

The fund is meant to honour the late actor’s passion for astrophysics and astronomy.

Shweta Singh Kirti’s post also included screenshots of an old post by Rajput where he mentioned that he dreamt of creating an environment for children where they can have access to improved and relevant education.

