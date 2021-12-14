Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Surveen Chawla On Facing Casting Couch In South: A Woman’s Weight, Waist Size And Chest Size Are Questioned

Chawla got candid about facing the casting couch and fat-shaming at work during a talk with RJ Siddharth Kannan while promoting her upcoming web drama 'Decoupled' with R Madhavan.

Surveen Chawla On Facing Casting Couch In South: A Woman’s Weight, Waist Size And Chest Size Are Questioned
Actress Surveen Chawla. | Instagram/ @surveenchawla

Trending

Surveen Chawla On Facing Casting Couch In South: A Woman’s Weight, Waist Size And Chest Size Are Questioned
outlookindia.com
2021-12-14T15:59:09+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 3:59 pm

Actress Surveen Chawla has criticised the alleged physical "parameters" that question a female artiste's future in the country's entertainment industry. Chawla got candid about facing the casting couch and fat-shaming at work during a talk with RJ Siddharth Kannan while promoting her upcoming web drama 'Decoupled' with R Madhavan.

Chawla pointed out people who “get you in this space where you question yourself.” She remembered it being about the time she was attempting to make the leap from television to movies. It happened in Mumbai at her first film meeting. She stated that the encounter caused her to doubt herself since her 'looks, weight, waist size, and chest size' were all questioned. She stated that these are not the appropriate criteria for defining a woman.

She said that things have evolved in the past few years, pointing out that much of it occurred in the south Indian film business. She stated that it was a terrible era in the past, but that things are changing now that topics such as body shaming, mental health, and rejections are being discussed.

Chawla made her acting debut with the television soap opera 'Kahin To Hoga' in 2003. She went on to be part of TV shows like 'Kasautii Zindagi Kay', 'Kaajjal,' and '24.' She entered films in 2008 with Kannada film 'Paramesha Panwala' and was later seen in 'Hum Tum Shabana,' 'Ugly,' 'Hate Story 2,' 'Parched' and short film 'Chhuri,' apart from several prominent Punjabi movies. Chawla had a remarkable turn in her career when she appeared in 'Sacred Games' (2019) and web show 'Haq Se.'

Siddharth Kannan questioned her on why she kept her marriage a secret for two years and whether her attitude about a married female actor in our business has altered. Chawla stated that her spouse is afraid of the media, which became the key cause. As a result, they came to a mutual conclusion. Chawla said that because the wedding was attended by 40 intimate friends and family members, there was nothing to divulge. She married in 2015 and announced it in 2017.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Bollywood Bollywood Actor Mental Health Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Spider-Man No Way Home': Marvel Fans In India Ready To Pay Rs 2200 On One Movie Ticket?

'Spider-Man No Way Home': Marvel Fans In India Ready To Pay Rs 2200 On One Movie Ticket?

Kareena Kapoor's Spokesperson Refuses BMC's Allegations About Flouting Covid-19 Norms: Says She Was At Intimate Dinner

Samantha Akkineni’s Team Shares Health Update, After Actress’ Hospital Visit Worries Fans

Katrina Kaif Calls Her Sister Her 'Pillar Of Strength' In A Touching Post On Insta

Kareena Kapoor Is In Home Quarantine Confirms Father Randhir Kapoor; Says She Is Better Now

Billie Eilish Opens Up On Her Horrific Covid-19 Experience

Maheep Kapoor And Seema Khan Test Positive For Covid-19

'Belfast' And 'The Power Of The Dog' Bagged The Most Number Of Nominations For Golden Globe Awards

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

Candlelight Vigil Held At Mon One Week After Nagaland Killings

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

PM Modi Inaugurates Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi With Dip In Ganga And Blessing From Seers

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

Tribute Paid To Martyrs Of 2001 Parliament Attack

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

After 21 Years, Harnaaz Sandhu Wins The Miss Universe 2021 Crown For India

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Lara Dutta: For Too Long We’ve Glorified The Perfect Woman On Screen

Lara Dutta: For Too Long We’ve Glorified The Perfect Woman On Screen

Tara Sutaria: It’s Important To Show The Many Sides And Shades To A Woman

Tara Sutaria: It’s Important To Show The Many Sides And Shades To A Woman

Nora Fatehi To Be Seen As A Mermaid In Her Next Music Video- View Pics

Nora Fatehi To Be Seen As A Mermaid In Her Next Music Video- View Pics

Anand Deverakonda: Vijay and I Developed Interest In Cinema Because Of Our Father

Anand Deverakonda: Vijay and I Developed Interest In Cinema Because Of Our Father

Read More from Outlook

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Why Residents Of Himachal's 'Wealthiest' Village Garli Are Abandoning Their Ancestral 'Havelis'

Ashwani Sharma / Ageless and elegant as they are, the heritage buildings in Garli, a village in Himachal Pradesh stand abandoned and neglected. Many are begging for upkeep and attention.

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Why Auroville Inhabitants Feel Their Human Unity Experiment Is Under Threat

Thufail PT / In the middle of the eco-friendly habitat, residents have woken up to a shock of the construction of a Crownway road which threatens to damage the ambience of Auroville.

Virat Kohli Set To Skip ODIs Vs South Africa - Reports

Virat Kohli Set To Skip ODIs Vs South Africa - Reports

Outlook Web Bureau / Virat Kohli was relieved of his India captaincy duties from the ODIs last week. He will continue to lead India in Test matches.

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

The 'Stigma' Of Mental Illness May Have Saved Schizophrenia Patients From Covid-19

Naseer Ganai / The perceived social stigma against people with mental illness which leads to avoidance of such patients may have in effect saved schizophrenics from Covid-19.

Advertisement