Surreal Feeling That Audience Has Accepted ' Uri The Surgical Strike' Says Vicky Kaushal

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is playing the role of an Indian commando in the recently released 'Uri - The Surgical Strike', has said the entire film team is going through a surreal feeling that audience has accepted their war-drama film with open arms.

Vicky Kaushal was interacting with media after success of 'Uri...' along with his co-stars Mohit Raina and Yami Gautam on Saturday in Mumbai.

The movie is based on the 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes inside Pakistan as a retaliation for the Uri terrorist attack.

The film has managed to collect Rs 8.20 crore at the box-office after first day of its release, sources said.

"Till the film is released, you don't have an idea if it is going to work. But since yesterday, the kind of reaction we have received is really overwhelming. It's a surreal feeling that audience has accepted our film with open arms," said Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky also praised his co-actors and director Aditya Dhar for being part of the film. "I am really happy for the actors and director of the film because it is Adtiya's (Dhar) first film as a director," he said.

"In today's age, it is very difficult for a debutant director to get backing from producers for the story and then get a huge release for his film. Ultimately, when audience appreciates the film then, it's really special thing for the entire team," said Vicky.

Yesterday makers of 'Uri...' hosted a special screening for the Army personnel.

"It feels really great when Army men appreciate your film because we have made this film to pay tribute for their workm" said Vicky.

"Yesterday, we hosted the screening for Sikh Regiment. Interestingly, they trained all actors who are playing the role of commando in the film so, it was a special moment for us because during the training, they used to scold us. But yesterday, they were appreciating our performance," he said.

Asked if his team would like to host a special screening for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Definitely.. we would love to, but I don't think he will have the time."

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari, Mohit Raina and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

It is produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar.

IANS