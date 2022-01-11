Sunny Leone Goes Jet-Skiing On Her Vacation In Maldives, View Pics

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has released photos from her vacation in the Maldives, where she went jet skiing. She's been on the island for a while now, and she's been posting images and videos from her vacation.

She captioned the photo, "No filter needed on this royal island!! Their adventures and excursions are the best!!" Her admirers reacted with flames and heart-eye emojis to her message. She also posted two short videos of herself jet skiing.

Leone has also been uploading short videos of herself enjoying a spa treatment while on holiday in the Maldives. She sent a colourful "good morning" greeting for her admirers on Monday, along with photos of herself posing for the cameras.

Leone was teased earlier this month for supposedly not caring for her daughter, Nisha. In reaction to criticisms on a paparazzi film showing the pair walking down a flight of stairs with their three children, her husband Daniel Webber stepped up to support the Bollywood actress.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Responding to the comments that accused Leone of 'adopting the girl only for publicity', Webber told, "Oh my god, this is absurd, I don't even want to talk about it. I really don't care about what people think. My sons are three years old and they run around as wild animals do in the park, while my daughter is 6 and she knows how to walk.”

Nisha was a 2-month-old infant when Leone and Webber adopted her from an orphanage in Maharashtra in 2017. Through surrogacy, the couple became parents to twin boys Noah and Asher in 2018.

Sunny Leone recently featured in the new song 'Panghat.'