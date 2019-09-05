Sunny Deol's Son Karan Deol Signs His Second film; A Comedy With Inder Kumar

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol will soon make his foray into the world of showbiz. His debut film, directed by his dad, releases this month but he has already signed his second film. The young actor made his acting debut with a romantic film but he has recently spoken in interviews saying he would love to do an action or a thriller movie next.

In another interview, he had also revealed that he has already signed his second movie too. Without divulging details of the film, he had said, "I do. It is a comedy, very different from what I have done in my first film." Now, we can tell you that Karan has been signed on as the primary lead for Inder Kumar's next. Says a source, "After the stupendous sucess of Total Dhamaal, Indu ji has been planning a film for sometime. It's a comedy that will be bankrolled by a big banner and will have his trademark humour. He was looking for a younger cast for the movie and then he saw the promos of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. This was much before the promos were out. He loved Karan's confidence and narrated him the script. Karan loved the whole idea and immediately gave his nod."

The film is expected to go on the floors sometime this year. "Inder Kumar plans to roll around the end of this year, after the release of PPDKP. It's an extremely funny script and the hunt for the leading lady is currently on."

