SSR Fans Give Call To Boycott 'Chehre' Amid Silence On Rhea Chakraborty's Removal From Poster

The poster of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre was released recently, however, Rhea is conspicuous by her absence on its poster. The makers of Chehra chose to not include Rhea Chakraborty in the poster of the film.

Amitabh Bachchan and Emran Hashmi have tweeted on the film’s release tagging all the actors except Rhea Chakraborty.

But Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans are unhappy because there is no news on Rhea being removed from the film and therefore they are calling for a boycott of the film.

Rajput’s fans allege the deliberate silence on Rhea’s removal from the film is a gimmick to avoid controversy.

Fans are tweeting #BoycottRheaChakraborty #BoycottChehra.

Before Rajput’s suicide Rhea had shared her look from the film and had also made an announcement on social media about it.

However, the actor is now keeping a low profile.

She and her brother Showik Chakraborty had been under intense public scrutiny following the death of her partner Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

One of the fans tweeted, “We are not going to watch this movie. Boycott Chehre. Boycott Rhea Chakraborty.”

We are not going to watch this movie. Boycott Chehre. Boycott Rhea Chakraborty. https://t.co/5YItG5RWzj — Supriya Sharma (@Supriya05435048) February 23, 2021

Another fan of SSR said, “There is no news of Rhea being removed from Chehre. Krystle and Rhea—both have shot their parts—so there’s no question of her replacing Rhea. To me it sounds like another gimmick (like all previous stunts) to get some publicity and sympathy. Boycott—LOUD & CLEAR.”

There is no news of Rhea being removed from Chehre. Krystle & Rhea—both have shot their parts—so there’s no question of her replacing Rhea.



To me it sounds like another gimmick (like all previous stunts) to get some publicity & sympathy.



Boycott—LOUD & CLEAR. — Eray Cather (@ErayCr) February 23, 2021

The film is set to release in cinema halls on April 30. The film was to be released in July 2020 but was delayed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown that forced cinema halls to shut.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine